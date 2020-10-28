Grace Collier and the Greenwich High School girls cross country team takes on Darien Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Conn. Grace Collier and the Greenwich High School girls cross country team takes on Darien Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Conn. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close A look at some of the state’s top girls cross country performances for Week 4 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

Skylar Bennett, New Canaan

Sophomore finished first in a 4K race against Westhill with a time of 15:46.89.

Keelin Bremner, Immaculate

Finished 3rd overall with a time of 19:06 and was the first non-New Milford runner to finish in Tuesday’s meet with New Fairfield and New Milford.

Serena Britner, St. Bernard

Was the first-place finisher against Lyman Memorial and earned a PR in the 5K with a time of 20:08.

Grace Collier, Greenwich

Was the second-place finisher behind teammate Mari Noble, setting a PR on the 3 mile Greenwich course with a time of 18:35.

Kali Holden, Trumbull

Ran a 5K PR in the Nike Cross Virtual Week 5 Meet, finishing in 18:24.9.

Nora Holmes and Katherine Sanderson, Hall

Holmes earned a first place 5K finish against Windsor in 19:11 and was followed by Sanderson who recorded a time of 19:14.

Mari Noble, Greenwich

Set a course best Tuesday with a first place finish against Darien in 17:48 in the 3 mile race. Greenwich finished the regular season undefeated to win the FCIAC West Region title.

Samantha Ruggerio, New Fairfield

Finished Tuesday’s race against New Milford and Immaculate in 19:29, her first time finishing in under 20 minutes this season.

Rachel St. Germain, Somers

Earned a first place finish Friday against Ellington with a time of 19:44. Has led Somers’ to a 7-0 record this season.

Kate Wiser, Pomperaug

Another first place finish makes Wiser the clear SWC favorite after beating Bethel’s Ava Graham with a time of 18:51 and has swept the SWC this season.

New Milford

Yes, again. The team finished the regular season undefeated as Claire Daniels, Maddie Sweeney, Sydney Kelleher and Shae Zietler all finished in under 19:30 against New Fairfield and Immaculate on Tuesday. The New Milford Four have finished in the top 5 in every race this season.