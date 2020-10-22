A look at some of the state’s top girls cross country performances for Week 3

Ava Graham, Bethel: Graham cruised to her third victory in three races so far this season in Tuesday’s meet against New Fairfield and Newtown, clocking in at 19:16 during the 5K race..

Nora Holmes, Hall: Earned a sub 19-minute first-place finish in Hall’s 26-30 victory over Simsbury last Thursday (18:56).

Kelly Jones, Lauralton Hall: The sophomore won both of her races to keep her undefeated season alive after clocking in at 21:29 against Hillhouse and West Haven.

Anna Keeley, Fairfield Ludlowe: Was the first-place finisher in Ludlowe’s meet against Trumbull as she clocked in at 18:42.70.

Sydney Masciarelli, Marianapolis Prep: The senior won the Frank Kelley Invitational this week finishing in just 17:56.50.

Grace Michaud, Southington: Ran a 19:17.0 on Wednesday for a first-place finish in a win over Avon.

Katherine Sanderson, Hall: Finished in second behind teammate Nora Holmes to help lead her team over Simsbury, finishing in 19:03 for a personal record.

Chloe Scrimgeour, Conard: Won her third consecutive 4,000 meter meet clocking in at 13:58 against Simsbury on Tuesday. She has finished under 14 minutes in each of the three races.

Kate Wiser, Pomperaug: The SWC favorite won both of her races this week, including breaking the course record at New Milford by finishing one minute and 14 seconds ahead of the second place finisher (16:34).

New Milford: New Milford improved to 5-0 with a win over Pomperaug this week. Claire Daniels, Maddie Sweeney, Sydney Kelleher, and Shae Zietler have all finished in the top five in each New Milford races so far this season.

— Will Aldam