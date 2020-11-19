Immaculate goalie Lyla Mellen (00) watches the game from her gaol during the girls SWC Field Hockey South championship game between No. 3 Joel Barlow and No. 1 Immaculate high schools, Friday afternoon, November 13, 2020 at Immaculate High School, Danbury, Conn. less Immaculate goalie Lyla Mellen (00) watches the game from her gaol during the girls SWC Field Hockey South championship game between No. 3 Joel Barlow and No. 1 Immaculate high schools, Friday afternoon, ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close A look at some of the state’s top field hockey championship performers 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Lauren Buck, Trumbull: She scored the first goal in a 2-0 win over Fairfield Ludlowe in the FCIAC East Division championship game. Buck led the team with 12 goals. Trumbull finished 12-0 and outscored opponents 35-1.

Gulia Emmanuel, Lauralton Hall: She scored the game-winning goal 2:30 into the fourth quarter to lead the Crusaders to a 2-1 win over top seed Amity in the SCC B Division tournament final. The Crusaders finished the season with a 8-3-0-1 record.

Maddie Epke, Guilford: The junior midfielder had two goals and an assist to lead Guilford to a 5-1 win over Cheshire in the SCC A Division championship game. The win avenged a regular season 3-1 loss to Cheshire. Epke finished the season with 18 goals and 20 assists. Guilford finished the season 12-1-0-1.

Christina Guanci, Glastonbury: The junior forward had five goals and an assist in two postseason games – an 8-0 win over Newington in the CCC C Division semifinals and 7-0 win over Hall in the championship game. Glastonbury finished the season 14-0. Guanci also is a lacrosse standout.

Megan McCarthy, Trumbull: She had four saves in a 2-0 win over Fairfield Ludlowe in the FCIAC East Division championship game. It was her 11th shutout of the season. She allowed one goal during the season as Trumbull finished with a 12-0 record.

Lyla Mellen, Immaculate: With the Mustangs’ top two goalies in quarantine due to COVID-19, Mellen, a freshman, stepped in. In her first career start she helped beat Barlow 1-0 in the SWC South Division semifinals and had seven saves in a 3-0 win over Barlow in the championship game. She is normally a forward and will go back to that position next season.

Riley Peters, Ridgefield: Peters gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead over top seed Staples early in the fourth quarter of the FCIAC Central Division championship game and Ridgefield hung on for a 2-1 win and its first-ever postseason title. Ridgefield finished the season 8-1-0-1.

Julia Proto, Lauralton Hall: She had 13 saves to lead the Crusaders to a 2-1 win over top seed Amity in the SCC B Division final. Two of her biggest saves came in back-to-back Amity penalty corners in the fourth quarter.

Olivia Toto, North Branford: The left wing scored a goal in the Thunderbirds 2-0 win over Old Saybrook in the Shoreline Conference championship game. She led her team with 13 goals and seven assists this season. North Branford finished the season 10-0.

Lisa van Gompel, Ridgefield: She had 11 saves to lead the Tigers to a 2-1 win over Staples in the FCIAC Central championship game. She ended up with four shutouts and allowed eight goals in 10 games. The Tigers finished 8-1-0-1.

— Dan Nowak