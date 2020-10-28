Lucas Madariaga of Darien High School and the boys cross country team takes on Greenwich Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Conn. Lucas Madariaga of Darien High School and the boys cross country team takes on Greenwich Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Conn. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close A look at some of the state’s top boys cross country performances for Week 4 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Sean Ahern, Middletown

A 16:16 finish by Ahern was good enough for a first-place finish and PR in Middletown’s meet against Maloney on Friday.

Justin Cascio, Lewis Mills

Finished first against Avon with a PR of 15:58.9. Avon took the 2nd-12th spots though Cascio shined for Lewis Mills.

Nate DeAngelo, Bristol Central

Followed up his PR performance against Southington with another one against New Britain, this time finishing the 5K race in 15:31.

Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield

Ran to a first-place finish in 16:05 on Tuesday against New Milford and Immaculate, completing the race 33 seconds ahead of next finisher.

RJ Harkin, New Milford

Led the New Milford pack to a win over New Fairfield and Immaculate. Finished 2nd with a time of 16:38 as New Milford took home the 2-6 spots in the race.

Lucas Madariaga, Darien

Finished first in Darien’s 3 Mile race against rival Greenwich. Madariaga finished in 16:32 as Darien won the FCIAC West regular season title.

Aiden Puffer, Manchester

Third-place finisher in the 2020 Big City Invitational 5K with a PR time of 14:24.18.

Callum Sherry, Conard

Earned an 8th place finish at the 2020 Big City Invitational 3K, finishing in 8:46.66.

Gavin Sherry, Conard

Second-place finisher at the 2020 Big City Invitational 3K with a time of 8:19.21. The previous outdoor state record was 8:20.11.

Zachary Jelinek, Greenwich

Was the second-place finisher in Greenwhich’s final regular season meet against Darien in which he finished the three mile race in 16:44.