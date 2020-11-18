A look at some of the state’s top boys cross country championship performances

Alex Beauchene, Northwestern
Won the Berkshire League championship at Black Rock State Park in 17:53.2, leading from start to finish.
Walker Beverly, Hall
Was the third-place finisher in the CCC-A Region race behind the Sherry twins. His 15:53 finish led Hall to the team title over Conard.
Eamon Burke, Xavier
Burke took the SCC Individual title and led Xavier to the team title, finishing the East Shore Park course in 16:25.
Jackson Cayward, Tolland
Led Tolland to the CCC-C Region team championship with a second-place finish in 15:41.8.
Luke Davis, Simsbury
Possibly the most impressive freshman in the state this year, Davis finished fourth in the CCC-A Region race with a time of 16:32.
Nate DeAngelo, Bristol Central
The senior claimed the CCC-B Region title with a time of 15:42 at Stanley Quarter Park.
Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield
The junior won the individual SWC conference title with a 17:03.9 finish at Bethel despite nearly making two wrong turns on the course.
Matthew Jennings, Haddam-Killingworth
Claimed the Shoreline Championship with a time of 16:17 at Totoket Park, leading H-K to its seventh-straight Shoreline team title.
Charlie King & Charles Namiot, Ridgefield
The senior duo led Ridgefield to the FCIAC Central Region Championship with first- and second-place finishes two seconds apart. King claimed the individual championship in 16:09.8 with Namiot right behind him in 16:11.2.
Jack Martin, Avon
The junior led Avon to the CCC-B Region team championship with a second-place finish in 16:06.
Colin McLaughlin, Westhill
The FCIAC West Region individual champion set a 15:36.8 PR at Waveny Park, finishing nearly 1:20 before the next finisher.
Aiden Puffer, Manchester
Set a personal-record time of 15:17.9 to claim the CCC-C Region Championship at Mansfield Hollow State Park. It was the fastest time among all championship races this fall.
Callum/Gavin Sherry, Conard
Gavin was the first-place finisher in the CCC-A Region Championship with a time of 15:23, capturing his third CCC individual title in as many years. Callum finished second in 15:46 as he and his twin brother took the top two spots for Conard.
Andrew Taborsak, New Milford
Was the second-place finisher in the SWC championship at Bethel. The sophomore finished in 17:14.5 and led New Milford to its 17th SWC title in 22 years.