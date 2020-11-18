New Fairfield's Patrick Gibbons competes during SWC cross country action on Friday Nov. 6, 2020. Gibbons finished in first place. New Fairfield's Patrick Gibbons competes during SWC cross country action on Friday Nov. 6, 2020. Gibbons finished in first place. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close A look at some of the state’s top boys cross country championship performances 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Alex Beauchene, Northwestern

Won the Berkshire League championship at Black Rock State Park in 17:53.2, leading from start to finish.

Walker Beverly, Hall

Was the third-place finisher in the CCC-A Region race behind the Sherry twins. His 15:53 finish led Hall to the team title over Conard.

Eamon Burke, Xavier

Burke took the SCC Individual title and led Xavier to the team title, finishing the East Shore Park course in 16:25.

Jackson Cayward, Tolland

Led Tolland to the CCC-C Region team championship with a second-place finish in 15:41.8.

Luke Davis, Simsbury

Possibly the most impressive freshman in the state this year, Davis finished fourth in the CCC-A Region race with a time of 16:32.

Nate DeAngelo, Bristol Central

The senior claimed the CCC-B Region title with a time of 15:42 at Stanley Quarter Park.

Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield

The junior won the individual SWC conference title with a 17:03.9 finish at Bethel despite nearly making two wrong turns on the course.

Matthew Jennings, Haddam-Killingworth

Claimed the Shoreline Championship with a time of 16:17 at Totoket Park, leading H-K to its seventh-straight Shoreline team title.

Charlie King & Charles Namiot, Ridgefield

The senior duo led Ridgefield to the FCIAC Central Region Championship with first- and second-place finishes two seconds apart. King claimed the individual championship in 16:09.8 with Namiot right behind him in 16:11.2.

Jack Martin, Avon

The junior led Avon to the CCC-B Region team championship with a second-place finish in 16:06.

Colin McLaughlin, Westhill

The FCIAC West Region individual champion set a 15:36.8 PR at Waveny Park, finishing nearly 1:20 before the next finisher.

Aiden Puffer, Manchester

Set a personal-record time of 15:17.9 to claim the CCC-C Region Championship at Mansfield Hollow State Park. It was the fastest time among all championship races this fall.

Callum/Gavin Sherry, Conard

Gavin was the first-place finisher in the CCC-A Region Championship with a time of 15:23, capturing his third CCC individual title in as many years. Callum finished second in 15:46 as he and his twin brother took the top two spots for Conard.

Andrew Taborsak, New Milford

Was the second-place finisher in the SWC championship at Bethel. The sophomore finished in 17:14.5 and led New Milford to its 17th SWC title in 22 years.