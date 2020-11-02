East Haven's Luis Agudelo and Branford's Mitchell Verdesoto East Haven's Luis Agudelo and Branford's Mitchell Verdesoto Photo: Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close A look at boys soccer’s state top performances for Week 5 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Sean Cafferty, Morgan: As part of a 7-0 win over Coginchaug, Cafferty tallied a hat trick while adding an assist.

Luis Agudelo, East Haven: The senior scored twice as East Haven defeated Branford 3-2 in a SCC game.

Leandro Soto Molina, East Haven: The senior striker scored both goals for East Haven, which defeated Whitney Tech 2-0.

Isaac Dumeny, Greenwich: Dumeny scored both goals as the Cardinals remained unbeaten (8-0) with a 2-0 victory over Darien.

Scott Testori, Hand: The All-American senior continued his stellar season with another hat trick, this one in a 4-1 win over Branford, moving the Tigers to 8-0-0.

Lex Edwards, Law: Edwards scored a pair of goals, helping Law defeat its crosstown rival Foran 2-0.

Spencer Mix, Canton: Mix had a goal and three assists as the Warriors picked up their first win over Suffield since 2004, winning 4-0.

Mike Milazzo, Old Lyme: Old Lyme defeated Cromwell 4-1 with Milazzo putting in two goals and adding an assist.

Nick Washington, Ledyard: The junior had a hat trick and two assists as Ledyard rallied from down 4-1 at the half to beat East Lyme 5-4 in overtime.

Johan Moon, Ludlowe: Moon scored the game-winning goal from 20 yards out in the second half as the Falcons beat Fairfield Prep 1-0.

Almin Cecunjann, Wilby: Cecunjann scored the lone goal of the game, leading Wilby to its third-straight win, 1-0 over Kennedy.

Drew Monteserin, South Windsor: The freshman scored the game-winning goal as part of a 3-1 victory against East Hartford.