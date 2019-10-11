A guide to this weekend’s state college football games

SACRED HEART at PENN

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Franklin Field, Philadelphia

Records: Sacred Heart, 3-2; Penn, 1-2

On air: ESPN+

Last week: Sacred Heart, lost 28-3 to CCSU; Penn, lost 28-15 to Dartmouth

History: Penn, 1-0

Last meeting: Penn, 31-27 Oct. 6, 2018

Notable: Sacred Heart committed four turnovers and suffered its first Northeast Conference loss last week. Quarterback Logan Marchi was only 10-of-28 for 126 yards and threw two interceptions. … Karekin Brooks has rushed for 451 yards, best in the Ivy League. Penn ranks 29th in the FCS in total offense (437.7 yards per game).

YALE at DARTMOUTH

When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial Field, Hanover, N.H.

Records: Yale, 3-0 (1-0 Ivy League); Dartmouth, 3-0 (1-0)

On air: ESPN+, WELI-960

Last week: Yale, 48-24 win over Fordham; Dartmouth, 28-15 win over Penn

History: Yale, 54-42-6

Last meeting: Dartmouth, 41-18 on Oct. 5, 2018

On air:

Notable: Yale coach Tony Reno and receiver Reed Klubnik said this is just another game but after losing six of the last seven games in the series including the last three in Hanover, motivation shouldn’t be a problem. … From 1938-2014, both teams were undefeated going into the game only in 1970. This will be the third time in the last five years that is the case. … There are injury concerns for both squads. Linebacker John Dean did not play last week for Yale while Micah Awodiran left the win over Fordham. All-American Isiah Swann has yet play this season for Dartmouth as a result of a hamstring injury and running back Zack Bair was injured in the win over Penn. … Dartmouth ran for 347 yards in last year’s win over Yale, 169 coming from quarterback Jared Gerbino. … The Fordham game was just the second time in the last three years that Yale running backs Zane Dudek and Alan Lamar were able to play all four quarters. … Buddy Teevens enters the game with 99 victories in his two stints as Dartmouth’s head coach.

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT AT BENTLEY

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: Bentley Field, Waltham, Mass.

Records: Southern Connecticut, 1-4 (1-2 Northeast-10); Bentley, 1-3 (1-1)

On air: NE10 Now

Last week: Southern Connecticut, 55-27 win over Franklin Pierce; Bentley, loss to Assumption 45-42

History: Bentley, 13-8

Last meeting: Bentley, 24-22 on Sept. 7, 2018

Notable: Julian Chung has 17 catches for 267 yards in the last two games for the Owls. … It’s been a strange season on defense for SCSU as opponents have completed only 48 percent of their passes for an average of just over 6 yards per reception, but the Owls have surrendered 11 touchdown catches. … Stephen Sturm is completing 61.5 percent of his passes while Jordan Artope has six touchdown runs for Bentley. Isaiah Collins returned a kickoff for a touchdown last week. … Assumption’s average scoring drive was 38 yards for the first four TDs scored last week putting the Bentley defense in a no-win situation due to turnovers and struggles by the offense. … Falcons are looking to sweep New Haven and SCSU for the first time since 2009.

UCONN at TULANE

When: Saturday, 3:45 p.m.

Where: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans

Records: UConn, 1-4; Tulane, 4-1

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 97.9 ESPN, WINE-940, WAVZ-1300; WATR-1320, WGCH-1490, WILI-1400 (simulcast on 95.3 FM).

Last week: UConn, 48-22 loss to USF; Tulane, 42-33 win over Army

History: Tulane, 2-1

Last meeting: Tulane, 38-13 on Nov. 26, 2016

Notable: UConn hasn’t won a game against an FBS opponents since 2017, a span of 20 games. Facing a team on a nine-game losing streak vs. FBS teams, the Huskies were no match against South Florida last week. … Running back Kevin Mensah gained 70 yards and scored two touchdowns vs. USF, surpassing 2,000 yards for his career. He is the ninth player in program history to reach the mark. … Graduate transfer Mike Beaudry made his second start of the season last week, completing 18 of 29 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown. … The last time UConn faced Tulane, defensive back Obi Melifonwu tied a program record with 24 tackles for the Huskies. … Tulane is off to its best start since 1998 and a win will move the Green Wave to 5-1 for just the second time since 1980. Tulane has started 5-1 just six times since 1960. … Tulane has won three in a row and has not won four consecutive games since 2013. … The Green Wave compiled 525 yards of offensive against Army. … Tulane senior quarterback Justin McMillan is 9-2 as a starter. … Tulane’s starting center is graduate transfer Christian Montano, an Orange native and Hamden Hall graduate who came to New Orleans from Brown.

MASS MARITIME at WESTCONN

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: Westside Athletic Complex, Danbury

Records: Mass Maritime, 4-0; WestConn, 4-0

On air: wcsu.edu/live/

Last week: Mass Maritime, 28-13 win over Worcester State; WestConn, off

History: WestConn, 7-6

Last meeting: WestConn, 23-13, on Oct. 13, 2018

Notable: Mass Maritime is coming off a win over Worcester State, lifting the Buccaneers to 4-0 for the first time since 2000. … Mass Maritime is averaging 206 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Matt Long leads with 487 on the ground. … WestConn is coming off a bye week after staging a 42-28 comeback victory over Worcester State, climbing back from a 21-0 second quater deficit.

NEW HAVEN at SAINT ANSELM

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Grappone Stadium, Manchester, N.H.

Records: UNH, 3-2; Saint Anselm, 0-5

On air:

NE10 NOW

Last week: UNH, 28-21 win over Pace; Saint Anselm, 55-6 loss to Tiffin

History: UNH, 8-2

Last meeting: UNH, 49-21 on Nov. 3, 2018

Notable: East Haven’s Zach Cofrancesco earned NE10 Defensive Player of the Week after recording 10 tackes, two interceptions and a forced fumble in the win over Pace last week. … Junior quarterback Christian Lupoli of Branford made his first start, throwing for 173 yards and four touchdowns. … UNH is third in the conference in points (24.6) and yards (350.8) per game. … Saint Anselm has allowed 49.6 points per game.

TUFTS at WESLEYAN

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Corwin Stadium, Middletown

Records: Tufts 2-2 (2-2 NESCAC), Wesleyan, 4-0 (4-0).

Last week: Tufts, 33-28 win over Bates; Wesleyan, 20-13 win over Bowdoin

History: Tufts, 24-23-2

Last meeting: Tufts, 16-13 on Sept. 22, 2018

Notable: Wesleyan leads the NESCAC with 12 sacks and 141.8 passing yards allowed per game. … The Cardinals dominated in nearly every statistical category except on the scoreboard a season ago as Tufts scored all of its points in the second quarter including 10 points in 10 seconds. … John Andre is one of the top returners in the conference averaging 20.8 yards on 10 kickoff returns and 8.6 yards on five punt returns. … Greg Holt leads the NESCAC with 39 tackles.

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT at COLUMBIA

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Robert Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium, New York

Records: Central, 4-1; Columbia, 1-2

On air: ESPN+

Last week: Central, 28-3 win over Sacred Heart; Columbia, 21-10 loss to Princeton

History: Tied, 1-1

Last meeting: Columbia, 41-24 on Sept. 15, 2018

Notable: Central is coming off a resounding win over Sacred Heart, as quarterback Aaron Winchester earned Northeast Conference Offensive Player of the Week by completing 19 of 25 passes for 275 yards. … Central gained 464 total yards of offense against the Pioneers. … Columbia has won eight of its past nine games against non-Ivy League opponents.

TRINITY at BATES

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Garcelon Field, Lewiston, Maine

Records: Trinity, 2-2; Bates, 0-4

Last week: Trinity, 31-24 win over Hamilton; Bates, 33-28 loss to Tufts

History: Trinity, 37-7

Last meeting: Trinity, 59-16 on Sept. 22, 2018

Notable: The three-time reigning NESCAC champion Bantams pulled to .500 with a win over Hamilton last week, as quarterback Seamus Lambert threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns. … Trinity has won the past 23 meetings with Bates.

SPRINGFIELD at COAST GUARD

When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Cadet Memorial Field, New London

Records: Springfield, 2-3; Coast Guard, 4-1

Last week: Springfield, 21-17 win over Norwich; Coast Guard, 20-14 win over Catholic

History: Springfield, 14-4

Last meeting: Springfield, 26-12 on Oct. 6, 2018

Notable: Springfield has won eight in a row against Coast Coast, which last beat the Pride in 1997. … Coast Guard is coming off a double-overtime win over Catholic as Jon Wagner scored on a 12-yard run to seal the Homecoming Weekend victory.

