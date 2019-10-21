A brief look at the upcoming 2019-20 regular season

The CIAC have released its 2019-20 boys basketball schedules.

Note: Not all are complete. In fact, there are many that have 18 or 16 games and some less than that.

The regular season begins Thursday, Dec. 19.

A thumbnail look at some of the interesting matchups:

It won’t take long for the rematch of the Division I state final to happen: East Catholic at Windsor on Dec. 20 at 6:45 p.m. It looks like this will be the only regular-season matchup between these two titans.

Look, I understand leagues have to do its schedules a certain way, but the fact that these two teams play so early and possibly only once is an absolute shame. I feel the same way about Hillhouse and Wilbur Cross playing before Christmas in the past.

Windsor is missing three games, East Catholic two. The only non-conference game on East Catholic’s schedule is versus Stepinac (N.Y.) in the HoopHall Classic on Jan. 18, 2020. The only one on Windsor’s is a Jan. 8 date at Hillhouse (the Floyd Little Athletic Center).

The GHPA Spirit of Doc Classic is scheduled for Dec. 21 at Trinity College. The matchups so far are as follows:

East Hartford vs. Prince Tech, 10 a.m.

Bloomfield vs. New Britain, noon

WCA vs. Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Weaver vs. Hartford Public, 4 p.m.

E.O. Smith vs. East Catholic, 6 p.m.

Windsor vs. Middletown, 8 p.m.

Two-time reigning state champion Waterford returns to play (and defend its title) in the Artie Kohs Classic on Dec. 26 against Glastonbury while Xavier hosts Valley Regional.

The Saulsbury Invitational at Wilbur Cross is scheduled for Dec. 27. Here are the current matchups:

Kolbe Cathedral vs. Amistad, 1 p.m.

Norwalk vs. Wilbur Cross girls, 3 p.m.

West Haven vs. Career, 5 p.m.

Weaver at Wilbur Cross, 7 p.m.

The Winter Snow Jam Tournament hosted by Notre Dame-West Haven on Dec. 27 and 28 brings back Stamford, which will face St. Bernard in the opener, followed by Holy Cross at Notre Dame, the defending champion.

In addition to the matchups above, Weaver also plays at West Haven (Dec. 23), at Bassick (Jan. 10), at Hamden (Jan. 15) and Sacred Heart (Jan. 29).

Bassick, like Weaver, an independent school, plays Ridgefield (Dec. 27), at Notre Dame-Fairfield (Jan. 3), East Hartford (Jan. 14), Wilbur Cross (Feb. 5), at Notre Dame-West Haven (Feb. 10), at Prince Tech (Feb. 18), at St. Joseph (Feb. 19), vs. Danbury (Feb. 21) and twice against Harding (Jan. 24, March 2).

Amistad of New Haven, a finalist in Division III last season and also an independent, plays at Waterford (Jan. 25), at East Lyme (Feb. 14) and at Weaver (Feb. 28).

The state finals for both boys and girls return to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Uncasville March 21-22.