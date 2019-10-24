A brief look at the upcoming 2019-20 CIAC girls basketball regular season

The CIAC has released its 2019-20 girls basketball schedules.

Note: Not all schedules are complete.

The regular season begins Monday, Dec. 16.

A thumbnail look at some of the interesting matchups:

Defending Class LL champions, Norwalk opens on the road at Newtown in a 7 p.m. game. The Bears did not lose a game last season, making a run to the state title. It will be the first game at the helm for new head coach Evan Kelley, who takes over for Ricky Fuller.

Unfortunately, there will be no rematch of the state final against New London. Norwalk traveled to New London last season, but the two did not schedule each other, again.

Speaking of New London, the Whalers travel to East Haven for an intriguing opening-night game Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Both teams have won state championships the last three seasons.

Hillhouse beat Hand in the Class L championship, last season. The two get to face each other twice this season. Jan. 15 at Hillhouse and again Feb. 7 in Madison. Hillhouse took some graduation losses while Hand should be bringing back a ton of talent.

Defending Class S champions, Trinity Catholic only play one game outside of the FCIAC, Dec. 27 against Harding.

Cromwell, the Class M champion, step outside the Shoreline for early season games against two of the best in the SWC: Newtown on Dec. 16 and Pomperaug on Dec. 18.

Speaking of good out-of-conference schedules, Notre Dame-Fairfield is taking on Mercy Dec. 17 then has a game against Class S runner-up Canton on Dec. 21.

In addition, Notre Dame hosts a holiday tournament Dec. 27 with Thomaston taking on New London and Notre Dame facing Hand.

Coginchaug, Farmington, Sheehan and North Haven will compete in the Fred Kelly Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament at North Haven Dec. 27 and 28.

Some important conference games:

Berkshire League

Northwestern at Thomaston, Jan. 21, 7 p.m.

CCC

Farmington at Glastonbury, Jan. 28, 6:45 p.m.

CTC

Platt Tech at Bullard Havens, Jan. 3, 6:30 p.m.

CRAL

Parrish Hill at Innovation, Jan. 8, 7 p.m.

ECC

NFA at New London, Jan. 4, 7 p.m.

FCIAC

Trumbull at Stamford, Jan. 21, 7 p.m.

NCCC

SMSA at Canton, Feb. 7, 6:45 p.m.

NVL

Ansonia at St. Paul, Jan. 17, 7 p.m.

SCC

Mercy at Hamden, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.

Shoreline Conference

East Hampton at Cromwell, Jan. 24, 7 p.m.

SWC

Notre Dame-Fairfield at Pomperaug, Jan. 17, 7 p.m.