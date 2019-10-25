A brief look at the upcoming 2019-20 CIAC boys hockey regular season

Preliminary boys hockey schedules are on the CIAC website. (Team-by-team schedules are somewhat complicatedly available here.) It’s an incomplete list: Some teams are missing a few games, some games appear to be double-scheduled, and some scrimmages aren’t marked as such.

Here’s, then, a very-preliminary glance at some interesting matchups, which include rematches of all three CIAC championships (dates/times subject to change):

The first official day of competition is Monday, Dec. 16, two days after the CIAC football finals. There are two games on the opening-night schedule at the moment, both 6 p.m. starts. Woodstock Academy visits the Eastern Connecticut Eagles (who may, by then, literally comprise every school in eastern Connecticut) at Connecticut College, and Greenwich meets New Canaan at Darien Ice House.

Things get going in earnest two days later. Branford and Glastonbury are set to meet at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity College in Hartford, opening their seasons together for the third year in a row. They met last year to open and close the season, in fact. Glastonbury won the first meeting 4-0. Branford won the Division II final 2-0.

Defending Division I champion Fairfield Prep opens at Ridgefield, whose chase for the elusive undefeated season ended in the quarterfinals. That’ll be at the Winter Garden at 6 p.m. A little north a half-hour earlier, Division I runner-up Notre Dame-West Haven faces Immaculate, independent for the first time in a decade, at Danbury Ice Arena.

The Jesuits and Green Knights aren’t scheduled to meet for a while, but as usual, they’ll play two regular-season games, a Fairfield Prep home game Feb. 1 at Wonderland of Ice and a Notre Dame home game Feb. 15 at Bennett Rink, both 1 p.m. starts.

Among the other D-I games scheduled for Dec. 18: Hamden at New Canaan (Darien Ice House), 7:10 p.m.; Greenwich at Xavier (Wesleyan), 7:15 p.m.

Ridgefield gets an early crack at the team that ended its unbeaten dream: Xavier comes to the Winter Garden on Dec. 21 at 7:40 p.m. Darien is scheduled to visit Hamden that afternoon at 2:30.

To hop back, actually, another opening-night matchup includes the Notre Dame-Fairfield debut for coach Rich Minnix, who came over from LHK. The Lancers meet rinkmate St. Joseph at The Rinks at Shelton at 8:30 p.m.

Speaking of LHK: Though 2018-19 Division III champion Lyman Hall/HK/Coginchaug moved up to Division II, it will still face Sheehan twice. They’re set to meet Dec. 28 at Northford Ice Pavilion at 7:45 p.m. and again at Wesleyan on Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. LHK meets Hand, which also moved up to Division II after earning the top seed in Division III last season, on Feb. 8 at Northford at 7:45.

A few teams will squeeze in a game on Dec. 23; Glastonbury-Cheshire at Wesleyan at 1 p.m. is probably the most eye-catching, a rematch of a Division II quarterfinal from the spring. And then a few teams head out of state for holiday tournaments. Among them, Fairfield Prep heads to Rhode Island and the Mount St. Charles Holiday Face-Off, as usual. Hamden returns to Rhode Island and the Crusader Christmas Classic.

The last date for games to count toward CIAC seeding is March 5, and only two regular-season games are scheduled for March (league tournaments will be underway at that point, too). The last is Hall/Southington’s March 4 visit to Danbury Ice Arena and the JBWA (Barlow/Weston/Abbott Tech) co-op.

The state tournaments begin March 9. The finals, in an order to be determined, are scheduled for Thursday, March 19; Monday, March 23; and Tuesday, March 24.