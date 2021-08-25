5 (well 6) scrimmages to keep an eye on for Wednesday

Some teams have been participating in joint practices the last couple of days but today scrimmages will be front and center across the state.

Nineteen scrimmages are scheduled to be played and while all are important a handful of them stand out.

Listed below are the top five (well six) scrimmages that have piqued our interest.

West Haven at New Canaan, 2 p.m.

Two proud, storied, and respected programs will face off with each other.

This will be New Canaan quarterback’s Henry Cunney’s first action against a defense other than his own.

He will be following the footsteps of Michael Collins and Drew Pyne.

Ansonia at North Haven, 3 p.m.

If you like running the ball, head out to North Haven for a scrimmage that will show off pounding the football.

Who will be the next star running back for Ansonia? And who will be the key focus of the North Haven single wing? This scrimmage will help us figure that out.

Guilford, Stamford at Hamden, 4 p.m.

Three teams from the two best conferences in the state at one scrimmage? That’s always fun.

Cheshire at Darien, 4 p.m.

Two playoff teams from 2019 and two programs with a rich history take on each other at Darien.

Darien coach Mike Forget is in his first season coaching the Blue Wave after Rob Trifone retired after the 2019 season.

Amity at Trumbull, 4:30 p.m.

Amity coach Craig Bruno and Trumbull coach Marce Petroccio getting together to face off in the preseason is a beautiful sight. The two have known each other for a long time, including Bruno coaching with Petroccio at Staples in 2017.

Staples, Wilton at Fairfield Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Three playoff contenders every year will meet at Rafferty Stadium. A lot of talent will be on the field in Fairfield.