5 players to watch in the 2021 CIAC softball quarterfinals

As the CIAC state softball tournaments enter the quarterfinals, we take a look at five players to keep an eye on during the remainder of the tournament:

Sydney Adolfson, Newtown

As a sophomore, Adolfson has thrown shutouts in the first and second rounds of the Class LL Tournament. No. 11 Newtown beat No. 22 Norwalk 4-0 behind Adolfson’s complete game five-hitter in which she allowed no walks and struck out nine. Adolfson proceeded to shut out No. 6 Amity in a 1-0 eight inning second round game where she allowed five hits, one walk and struck out 11. She will look to keep it going against No. 14 Trumbull on Friday.

FINAL (8): Newtown 1, Amity 0 #ctsb Sydney Adolfson with the CG shutout allowing five hits, one walk and striking out 11 to advance to the Class LL QF pic.twitter.com/sYP8JPRbNy — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 2, 2021

Maddie Burrows, Waterford

Burrows paved the way to Waterford’s ECC South championship run on both sides of the ball, and will look to add another state title to her resume. After a first round bye in the Class L tournament, No. 4 Waterford defeated No. 20 Lyman Hall 10-1. Burrows went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, three runs scored and was a home run short of the cycle. She also earned the win in the circle, allowing one unearned run on two hits and one walk. She struck out nine. Waterford faces No. 5 East Haven in the quarterfinal Friday, and a potential match up with Masuk should it proceed to the semifinal round.

Waterford’s Maddie Burrows is off to a hot start, tossing a No-hitter on opening day against Bacon Academy and going deep with 2 doubles against New London later in the week #ctsb pic.twitter.com/8qIybjJ2qb — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) April 16, 2021

Kylie Bulinski, Woodland

The left-handed catcher has hit some bombs this year…

…and some clutch ones too. She walked off the NVL Championship with her second home run of the game, and that was after hitting two home runs in the semifinal as well. Following a first round bye, Woodland, the top seed in Class M and No. 7 ranked team in the state defeated Nonnewaug 12-0 in the second round. Bulinski continued her hot hitting, going 3-4 with four RBIs, two runs, a double and home run. Woodland has a rematch with NVL foe Wolcott in the quarterfinal Friday.

Sophie Garner-MacKinnon, Hall

Garner-MacKinnon registered her 300th strikeout (yes, 300) in Hall’s 3-2 eleven inning second round win over Fairfield Warde. She pitched all eleven innings, allowing two unearned runs on just one hit and one walk while striking out 29 (yes, 29). No. 5 Hall travels to No. 4 Enfield, for a rematch of the CCC first round in which Enfield eliminated Hall 1-0. Southington potentially looms in the semifinal round.