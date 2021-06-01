5 players to watch in the 2021 CIAC boys lacrosse tournaments

5 1 of 5 Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Michael Fornabaio / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









Ryan Bordiere, Hand

Since the fourth game of their season, the Tigers have given up more than six goals in a game only twice, and both of those were against Fairfield Prep. Bordiere has been a huge part of that, most recently in his 16-save effort Thursday in Fairfield Prep’s 8-5 win in the SCC final. Hand is in Class M, so the Jesuits won’t bother them anymore.

Matt Constantinides, New Fairfield

As a freshman, he won big faceoffs in the Class M final. As a sophomore, he won more big draws for another powerhouse team. Now as a senior, he has been a big contributor to the offense as well on a team seeking its second perfect season in three tries.

J.P. Kosakowski, Staples

The Wreckers have proven they have talent everywhere, but this guy in goal, from Day 1, has been a scene-stealer for them. He made ridiculous saves against New Canaan to start the season, made last-second stops to preserve a win against Ridgefield, shone again when Wilton tried to get anything going in a blowout FCIAC semifinal.

Matt Minicus, Darien

Darien has some players all over the field, you won’t be shocked to know, and Andy Demopoulos, a sophomore sensation in goal two years ago, may be the state’s MVP. But with Holt Matheis out injured most of the season, junior Minicus became the big man on the Blue Wave attack, and he has come through. He was the MVP of the FCIAC final, scoring and setting up goals with equal skill.

Mason Whitney, Fairfield Prep

He’s the senior anchor to the defensive end of a lineup filled with young talent, helping the Jesuits hold playoff teams to 96 goals in 14 games so far this season. The SCC recognized him as its player of the year. He was also the conference’s, and GameTimeCT’s, hockey player of the year.