5 players to watch in the 2021 CIAC baseball quarterfinals

As the CIAC state baseball tournaments enter the quarterfinals, we take a look at five players to keep an eye on during the remainder of the tournament:

Frank Mozzicato, East Catholic

Mozzicato has captured not just the attention of local baseball fans but has been drawing national attention as he shoots up lists of Major League Baseball prospects for the July amateur draft. The left-handed UConn commit entered the season unranked among MLB’s Top Draft Prospects list, but was ranked No. 51 by mid-May. Mozzicato is expected to start East Catholic’s Class M quarterfinal matchup against No. 9 Weston Saturday at 1 p.m. and would line up to pitch in the state championship game should East Catholic make it that far. He has not given up a hit since April 26 and now has a streak of 28 innings without allowing a hit.

John Heitzman, Warde

The junior outfielder has been one of the best players in the FCIAC this season. The Quinnipiac commit is hitting .481 with a .590 OBP with four home runs, three triples and nine doubles with 17 runs scored and 18 RBIs. Batting third for the Mustangs, Heitzman has been in the heart of a lineup that has scored 10 runs seven times this season.

Anthony DePino, Hand

DePino has been at the heart of Hand’s offense all season and has kept it rolling in the Class L Tournament. DePino hit a 3-run home run and had 4 RBIs in the Tigers 9-3 Second Round win over Bristol Eastern. He routinely makes hard, loud contact with the ball and can send a ball over any outfield wall in the state with his easy power.

Miles Langhorne, Greenwich

The 6-foot-4 Vanderbilt commit got a late start due to a quarantine but has been dominant and getting better with each game. He have up just 11 hits and two earned runs this season with 44 strikeouts, a 0.63 ERA and 0.71 WHIP. Of concern, Langhorne left the Cardinals opening round game after pitching 1 2/3 innings after to experiencing discomfort in his forearm. He threw 47 pitches and recorded five strikeouts before coming out. His return is in question but with him, the Cardinals are title contenders.

Kolby Pascarelli, Coginichaug

The 6-foot-2 left-hander has helped Coginchaug reach the Class S quarterfinals with his bat and his arm. At the plate this season, he hit .438 with 28 hits, 21 runs, 20 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. On the mound he is 6-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 36.2 innings pitched.