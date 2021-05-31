5 athletes to watch in 2021 CIAC Girls Outdoor Track and Field championships

Shelby Dejana, Wilton

One of the state’s top sprinters and hurdlers, in Class L she is the top seed in the 100 hurdles (15.36) and second seed in the 100 (12.40). She won the 100 hurdles in 15.36 at the FCIAC meet. At the recent Meet of Champions in South Carolina she was third in the Emerging Elite Division 100 hurdles (14.81). She competed in the heptathlon at the Junior Olympics Nationals and will compete for Lehigh.

Anna Keeley, Fairfield Ludlowe

A tough competitor who pushes herself to race hard start to finish, in Class LL she is the top seed in the 800 (2:17.01), the 1600 (4:55.87) and the 3200 (10:48.22). At the FCIAC meet she accomplished her goal of breaking 5 minutes in the 1600 and won the race in 4:55.87.

Leah Moore, Hillhouse

One of the top field event competitors in the nation, in Class MM she is the top seed in the shot put (42-0.5) and the discus (122-0). At the SCC meet she won the shot put (41-5.5). Moore ended the 2019-20 indoor season in the top five in the country for her class in shot put (45 feet) and weight throw (51-3). She will be competing in track and field at the University of Kentucky.

Chloe Scrimgeour, Conard

Elite long-distance runners on the track seem to be a thing at Conard. While the Conard boys have Gavin Sherry and his brother Calum Sherry, the Conard girls are led by Scrimgeour in the 1600 and 3200. Scrimgeour is the top seed in the 1600 (4:55.58) and the 3200 (10:28.52). Can she set a meet record? Her qualifying time in the 3200 shatters the meet record time of 10:34.19. At the Meet of Champions in South Carolina in March, she was third in the championship division 5000 (17:34.27) and sixth in the championship division 2-mile (10:39.11). She will compete in track at Georgetown.

Alanna Smith, Danbury

One of the top girls high school sprinters in Connecticut, it’s no surprise she is the top seed in the 100, 200 and 400 in Class LL. In the 100 she qualified with 12.16 seconds, the 200 in 24.75 and the 400 with 56.79. At the recent FCIAC meet she won the 100 (12.64), the 200 (24.99) and the 400 (58.98).