Boys Track

5 athletes to watch in 2021 CIAC Boys Outdoor Track and Field championships

Gary Moore, Jr., of Hillhouse High School throws his second of three record setting throws in the boys discus throw at the SCC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Bowen Field in New Haven on May 25, 2021.Darren Blount (left) of Fairfield Prep finishes second and Devin Cue (right) of Wilbur Cross finishes third in the boys 100 meter dash finals at the SCC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Bowen Field in New Haven on May 25, 2021.
Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media

Matt Bigelow, Weston

An elite competitor in the pole vault, he qualified as the No. 1 seed in Class MM with 15 feet, 6 inches, exactly a foot better than the existing Class MM pole vault record of 14-6 set by Nelson Laskowski of Woodstock Academy in 2009. Bigelow is the No. 2 seed in the long jump (21-9.75) and is committed to compete in track and field at Maryland.

Eamon Sweeney, Haddam-Killingworth

Sweeney is one of the top athletes from the Shoreline Conference with top seeds in the javelin (160-8) and 110 hurdles (14.97 seconds) and the No. 4 seed in the 300 hurdles at the Class M meet. At the Shoreline Conference meet, he had wins in the 110 hurdles (15.12) and 300 hurdles (41.81) and was second in the discus (118-8)

Zerion Montgomery, Derby

Montgomery is the top seed in Class S in the long jump (21-5) and triple jump (44-5) and No. 2 seed in the high jump (6-4). He won the triple jump at the NVL meet with a jump of 44-5.

Gary Moore Jr., Hillhouse

A national elite level competitor in the shot put, discus and javelin, Moore is the top seed in Class L in the shot put (60 feet, 6 inches) and the discus (181-7.5) and No. 2 seed in the javelin (181-6). At the SCC meet he won the shot put (56-10, meet record), the discus (181-7, meet record) and the javelin (180-4). At the NSAF USA Meet of Champions in South Carolina in March, he won the Championship Division shot put with a throw of 60-4, was fourth in the Championship Division hammer throw (189-2) and fifth in the Emerging Elite Division discus (149-6).

Gavin Sherry, Conard

One of the top long distance runners on the track in the nation, Sherry is the top seed in Class L in the 3200 (8:47.20) and the 1600 (4:12.18). Both qualifying times are faster than the meet records for the 1600 and 3200. During a regular season dual meet against cross-town rival Hall, in the 3200 Sherry came away with the second best time in Connecticut history, finishing in a personal best 8:47.20. At the NSAF USA Meet of Champions in South Carolina in March, he was second in the Championship Division 1-mile (4:11.05) and fifth in the Championship Division 2-mile (8:57.67).