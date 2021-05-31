5 athletes to watch in 2021 CIAC Boys Outdoor Track and Field championships

3 1 of 3 Arnold Gold / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Arnold Gold, New Haven Register / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Matt Bigelow, Weston

An elite competitor in the pole vault, he qualified as the No. 1 seed in Class MM with 15 feet, 6 inches, exactly a foot better than the existing Class MM pole vault record of 14-6 set by Nelson Laskowski of Woodstock Academy in 2009. Bigelow is the No. 2 seed in the long jump (21-9.75) and is committed to compete in track and field at Maryland.

Eamon Sweeney, Haddam-Killingworth

Sweeney is one of the top athletes from the Shoreline Conference with top seeds in the javelin (160-8) and 110 hurdles (14.97 seconds) and the No. 4 seed in the 300 hurdles at the Class M meet. At the Shoreline Conference meet, he had wins in the 110 hurdles (15.12) and 300 hurdles (41.81) and was second in the discus (118-8)

Zerion Montgomery, Derby

Montgomery is the top seed in Class S in the long jump (21-5) and triple jump (44-5) and No. 2 seed in the high jump (6-4). He won the triple jump at the NVL meet with a jump of 44-5.

Gary Moore Jr., Hillhouse

A national elite level competitor in the shot put, discus and javelin, Moore is the top seed in Class L in the shot put (60 feet, 6 inches) and the discus (181-7.5) and No. 2 seed in the javelin (181-6). At the SCC meet he won the shot put (56-10, meet record), the discus (181-7, meet record) and the javelin (180-4). At the NSAF USA Meet of Champions in South Carolina in March, he won the Championship Division shot put with a throw of 60-4, was fourth in the Championship Division hammer throw (189-2) and fifth in the Emerging Elite Division discus (149-6).

Gavin Sherry, Conard

One of the top long distance runners on the track in the nation, Sherry is the top seed in Class L in the 3200 (8:47.20) and the 1600 (4:12.18). Both qualifying times are faster than the meet records for the 1600 and 3200. During a regular season dual meet against cross-town rival Hall, in the 3200 Sherry came away with the second best time in Connecticut history, finishing in a personal best 8:47.20. At the NSAF USA Meet of Champions in South Carolina in March, he was second in the Championship Division 1-mile (4:11.05) and fifth in the Championship Division 2-mile (8:57.67).