25 CIAC softball players to watch in 2021

Cassie Barbato, Sr. C, Trumbull

An exceptional defensive catcher, Barbato is committed to play DI softball at Radford after helping lead Trumbull to the Class LL final and semifinal in her first two seasons.

Lena Barthel, Jr. C, East Haven

Batted .424 with 26 RBIs and four home runs and was a second-team All-SCC selection as a freshman in 2019. Started for East Haven in the SCC Championship game.

MacKenzie Bruggeman, Sr. 3B, Trumbull

Led the way for the Trumbull offense as a sophomore back in 2019. Was a CHSCA Class LL All-State Selection that season and had a two home run game against Ridgefield.

Maddie Burrows, Jr. P/SS, Waterford

Considered by some coaches as the top player in the state, the Villanova commit made a name for herself as a freshman in 2019, launching seven home runs, batting .375 and posting a 0.68 ERA with 54 strike outs in 41 innings on the mound.

Allie Clark, Sr. SS, Fairfield Ludlowe

Was an All-FCIAC selection in 2019 after batting .508 with 30 hits as a sophomore.

Nicole DesRoches, Sr. OF/P, Rocky Hill

Was a CCC All-Conference selection as a sophomore after a 2019 season in which she batted .500 with a home run and 20 RBIs.

Anna Donahue, Jr. 2B/3B, Waterford

Started the Class M Championship game for Waterford as a freshman in 2019. She batted .406 with seven extra base hits and 18 RBIs that season.

Maddy FitzGerald, Sr. SS, St. Joseph

Was an All-State and All-FCIAC selection as a sophomore after an impressive 2019 season where she hit .582 with three home runs. She is committed to play at Bryant.

Sophie Garner MacKinnon, Jr. P, Hall

Committed to pitch at Duke, the Hall junior is highly touted as a top pitcher in the country for the class of 2022. According to MaxPreps, batted .464 with 19 RBIs and struck out 240 batters in 113 innings pitched as a freshman, with a 1.54 ERA.

Jacie Hall, Sr. 2B, Masuk

Started as a sophomore for Masuk’s 2019 state championship team. She batted .356 that season with 26 hits and 23 RBIs.

Tori Heaphy, Sr. SS/P, East Haven

The 2019 All-SCC selection batted .473 and tied the East Haven school record for hits in a season with 44 as a sophomore, including four homers. Threw 115 innings on the mound with a 2.40 ERA and 126 K’s.

Olivia McClammy, Sr. C, Greenwich

After hitting 12 home runs as a sophomore during the 2019 season, McClammy should be among the top power hitters in the state.

Hannah Mullaney, Sr., OF, RHAM

The Trinity College commit batted .519 as a sophomore in 2019. She collected 31 hits, drove in 12 runs and stole eight bases that season.

Abby Ota, Sr. SS, Joel Barlow

A 2019 GameTimeCT All-State and All-SWC selection as a sophomore after posting a .725 batting average on 58 hits. She scored 44 runs and stole 38 bases.

Bri Pearson, Sr. P, Cheshire

A 2019 GameTimeCT second-team All-State selection, Pearson started the SCC Championship game for Cheshire as a sophomore. Also tossed a no-hitter against Amity. Was named to the 2019 CHSCA Class LL All-State Team.

Jackie Pengal, Jr. P/IF, Avon

Committed to play DI softball at Syracuse, Pengal batted .644 as a freshman while striking out 234 batters on the mound with a 1.97 ERA, all Avon records.

Caitlyn Romero, Sr. C/1B, Fairfield Ludlowe

Batted .328 and drove in 24 runs as a sophomore and was an All-FCIAC selection in 2019.

Lexi Ross, Sr. IF/OF, Valley Regional

A 2019 GameTimeCT second-team All-State selection as a sophomore. Has a career .600 batting average in 35 games with 24 RBIs and 54 runs scored.

Kimberly Saunders, Sr. P, Stamford

A second-team All-FCIAC selection as a sophomore two years ago, Saunders made a name for herself after tossing a perfect game against Staples as a freshman.

MacQuarrie Stone-Folmar, Sr. SS, Notre Dame-Fairfield

Has launched 20 home runs as a sophomore in 2019 to go along with a .526 batting average and 56 RBIs.

Morgan Teodosio, Sr. OF, Seymour

Slugged seven home runs as a freshman in 2018 and was a GameTimeCT second-team All-State selection as a sophomore. One rival coach called her “One of the best hitters I have seen.”

Madison Tessmer, Jr. OF/IF, Cromwell

The All-Shoreline selection as a freshman batted .476 in 21 games with 28 RBIs and 26 runs scored.

Gwen Torreso, Sr. SS, Bristol Central

CCC-All Conference selection as a sophomore in 2019 after posting a .493 batting average with four home runs.

Lauren Wasikowski, Jr. P/1B, St. Joseph

Had a strong freshman year for Lauralton Hall in 2019, and has allegedly made strides since. Now committed to DI Hofstra University, Wasikowski will look to be the ace for St. Joseph.

Kaitlyn Welch, Sr. SS, Masuk

Was the starting shortstop for Masuk’s 2019 state championship season as a sophomore. Batted .471 with 40 hits and 32 RBIs.