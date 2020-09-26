2020 25 Girls Soccer Platers to Watch 2020 25 Girls Soccer Platers to Watch Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 25 CIAC girls soccer players to watch in 2020 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Faith Arnold, Ridgefield, Sr., M-F: Two-time All-FCIAC pick one of the holdovers from back-to-back Class LL state championships for the Tigers.

Maddie Bourque, Immaculate, Jr., F: All-SWC selection had 17 goals and 12 assists for the Mustangs a season ago.

Jaci Budaj, Glastonbury, Sr., M: Tomahawks’ captain has committed to play at Sacred Heart next fall.

Abbie Burgess, Killingly, Sr., M/F: Led the Redgals in scoring each of the last three years and will play at New Hampshire next fall.

Allison Carr, Southington, Sr., F: Had 16 goals and seven assists for the 2019 Class LL state finalists. Will play at Bryant next fall.

Emily DeRoehn, Old Lyme, Sr., D: Key member of defense has played in the Class S state final each of her first three seasons with the Wildcats’ program.

Toni Domingos, Notre Dame-Fairfield, Sr., F: Has verbally committed to play at Maryland. Her explosive speed helped her score a state-best 43 goals last season. Has 85 goals in her stellar career.

Erynn Floyd, Wilton, Jr., GK: Posted 11 shutouts last season.

Sam Forrest, Glastonbury, Sr., F: Scored the only goal in the CIAC Class LL state final last season against Southington. Will play lacrosse at North Carolina next fall.

Maddie Fried, St. Joseph, Sr., F: All-American and First Team GameTimeCT selection finished last season with 27 goals and 17 assists. Will be playing at Villanova next fall.

Taylor Gambardella, Guilford, Sr., D: Center back one of the returning stalwarts from the reigning SCC and Class L state champions. Has committed to play at Marist.

Gabriela Gonzalez, Staples, Jr., D: Will help the Wreckers continue to be resilient on defense just like her older sister Mia did.

Meredith Healy, East Lyme, Jr., F: Led the Vikings to their first Class L state final as a No. 13 seed and scored in the championship game against Guilford.

Alyssa Hebb, Holy Cross, Sr., M: Had a balanced scoring effort (10 goals, eight assists) last season who can also excel on the defensive end of the field.

Mary Lundegren, St. Joseph, Jr., M: All-FCIAC First Teamer getting looks from several Division I programs.

Audrey Marin, Amity, Jr., F: Two-time SCC Player of Year finished with 21 goals and 13 assists during her sophomore campaign.

Emma Novajasky, Farmington, Sr., F: All-CCC performer had 16 goals and 11 assists a season ago.

Dillyn Patten, New Canaan, Jr., F: One of the top forwards in one of the state’s best leagues, Patten finished with 12 goals and three assists as a sophomore.

Lindsey Price, Plainfield, Jr., M/D: Helped lead the Panthers to back-to-back Class M state championship games and the ECC championship crown last year.

Seymone Rosenberg, Cheshire, Sr., GK: Allowed an average of 0.56 goals per game and posted nine shutouts for the Rams.

Autumn Smith, Staples, Sr., M: Co-captain scored the only goal in last year’s FCIAC tournament final. First Team All-league pick.

Abigail Sowa, Southington, Sr., M: Helped lead the Blue Knights to their best season ever. Will play at East Carolina next season.

Ella Vaughn, Wolcott, Sr., D: Underrated defender will be key in Wolcott’s drive to a successful season.

Ashley Wenzel, Berlin, Sr., F: Scored 25 goals as a sophomore but missed all of last season with a leg injury.

Nina Zwolinski, St. Paul, Sr., GK: Missed most of last season due to injury. Of vital importance to St. Paul’s chances on being an NVL contender.

