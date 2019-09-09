25 CIAC girls soccer players to watch in 2019

Ridgefield High School's Faith Arnold catches the ball in the Class LL semifinals girls soccer game against Simsbury High School, played at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury. Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 Ridgefield High School's Faith Arnold catches the ball in the Class LL semifinals girls soccer game against Simsbury High School, played at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury. Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media Buy photo Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close Girls soccer: 25 CIAC players to watch 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

The following are 25 high school soccer players to watch this season in Connecticut. The list includes players representing CIAC schools and is in alphabetical order.

Faith Arnold, Ridgefield, Jr., M-F

Explosive scorer (13 goals) was an All-FCIAC pick a season ago for the Tigers.

Kate Carleson, Plainfield, Sr., M

One of the holdovers from last year’s Class M stater finalist. Also a fine track and field standout (Class M state champion in the 400-meter run).

Caroline Campion, Cheshire, Sr., M-F

One of the top returnees for the Rams, Campion is committed to play at Marist in 2020.

Morgan Dodge, Watertown, Sr. F

Will have to shoulder the scoring load now that Meadow Mancini has departed from last year’s Class L semifinalists.

Toni Domingos, Notre Dame-Fairfield, Jr., F

Has already verbally committed to play at Maryland. Has explosive speed.

Olivia Dubuc, Sheehan, Sr., F

Will score in bunches for the Titans this season.

Allison Escott, E.O. Smith, Sr., D

All-CCC performer a season ago a key cog in E.O. Smith’s sturdy defense. Will be a captain this season.

Sam Forrest, Glastonbury, Jr., F

Scored 17 goals last season for the Tomahawks.

Maddie Fried, St. Joseph, Jr., F

Villanova commit already has scored 40 goals in two seasons. Will be a captain this season.

Mia Gonzalez, Staples, Sr., D

Cornell-bound standout hoping to lead Wreckers to the Class LL state final again – and this time take the next step.

Kayla Howard, Hand, Sr., M.

Hopes to lead Tigers back to a fourth consecutive Class L state semifinal – and maybe even one step further.

Chloe Landers, Glastonbury, F, Sr.

Returning GameTimeCT all-stater who will play at UConn in 2020.

Kacey Lawrence, Masuk, Sr., F

Another returning all-state selection who is committed to play at Michigan next fall.

Mary Lundegren, St. Joseph, So, M

Solid technical skills who will help combine with Fried to keep the Cadets at an elite level.

Audrey Marin, Amity, So., F

Reigning SCC Player of Year hopes to keep opposing defenses off-balance.

Susan Matthews, Masuk, Sr., D

Will headline a sturdy defense. Panthers continue to turn out Division I players: Matthews committed to Iona.

Emma McMurray, Mercy, Sr., M

Hopes to help the Tigers take the next step and with the SCC tournament this time.

Peyton McNamara, McMahon, Sr., F

One of the FCIAC’s best, a returning all-stater and committed to play at Ohio State in 2020.

Karsen Pirone, Newtown, Sr., M

One of the best returnees in the SWC, hoping to lead the Nighthawks to back-to-back league championships. MVP in last year’s tournament final.

Caitlin Slaminko, Ridgefield, Sr., F

Top returning goal scorer (18) for the reigning FCIAC and two-time Class LL state champions.

Morgan Sokol, Lewis Mills, Sr., M

Helped lead Lewis Mills to the Class M state championship in 2018. Will be one of the top players in Lewis Mills’ move to the CCC this fall.

Reese Sutter, Staples, Sr., F

Returning GameTimeCT all-stater who will be playing at Penn next fall.

Brooke Tracey, Wolcott, Sr., F

Right up there with Watertown’s Dodge as the top returning strikers in the NVL.

Leya Vohra, Shelton, Sr., M

Can excel on both ends of the field. Has some Division I interest. On quest to help Gaels win consecutive SCC crowns.

Nina Zwolinski, St. Paul, Jr., GK

Missed most of last season due to injury. Of vital importance to St. Paul’s chances on being an NVL contender.