25 CIAC girls cross country runners to watch in 2020

Linsey Arends, Woodstock Academy, Jr.
2019 Class MM championship meet runner-up with a time of 20:14, finished 33rd in State Open as a sophomore.
Peyton Bornstein, Tolland, Jr.
Finished fourth in the Class M Championship with a time of 20:08, helping lead Tolland to a State Title with teammate Calista Mayer
Elisabeth Brown, Sheehan, Sr.
Placed 44th in the State Open as a junior following a sophomore season in which she took was the SCC championship meet runner-up and fourth in Class M.
Emily Brydges, Suffield, Jr.
Earned a third-place finish in the 2019 Class M Championship with a time of 19:49 and finished 19th in the State Open.
Julia Caputo, Canton, Sr.
Finished 15th in the 2019 State Open and third in the Class SS Championship with a time of 19:39.
Mairead Clas, Darien, Jr.
Was the third fastest sophomore in the State Open, finishing 10th overall in the event. Also finished fourth in the Class L Championships with a time of 19:20.
Claire Daniels, New Milford, Jr.
Finished 2nd to just Kate Wiser in both the 2019 SWCs and Class L Championship. Also finished 6th in the State Open and 15th at New Englands.
Aileen Doherty, Immaculate, Sr.
Finished 16th at the 2019 State Open and was second-place finisher in the Class SS Championship with a time of 19:35.
Ava Graham, Bethel, Jr.
In her first season of running she finished sixth in New Englands, third in the State Open, and third in Class M.
Daniella Grullon-Pena, Danbury, Sr.
Finished 11th at New Englands, fifth in the State Open, third in Class LL and fourth in FCIACs last season.
Kylie Hilliard, Glastonbury, Jr.
Had a strong showing in the 2019 State Open with a 27th place finish as a sophomore.
Nora Holmes, Hall, Jr.
Finished 13th overall an the State Open after a ninth-place finish in the Class LL Championship meet last year.
Jacqueline Izzo, Southington, Jr.
Fourth-place finisher in the Class LL Championship with a time of 19:22, finished 22nd in the 2019 State Open.
Casey MacElhiney, Glastonbury, Sr.
Ran a time of 19:37 to finish in eighth place in the Class LL Championship before placing 28th in the State Open.
Calista Mayer, Tolland, Jr.
A strong end to the season saw Mayer post a runner-up finish in the Class M Championship meet and place 32nd in the State Open.
Isabelle McNamee, Tolland, Jr.
Jumped from 19th place as a freshman to seventh overall as a sophomore in the 2019 Class M Championship meet and could build on that improvement this year.
Grace Michaud, Southington, Sr.
Was the 25th finisher in the 2019 State Open after a 10th place finish in the 2019 Class LL Championship meet with a time of 19:45.
Charlotte Moody, Darien, So.
Had a 42nd place finish in the 2019 State Open with the best time of freshman class after a 14th place finish in the FCIAC Championships.
Molly Murphy, New Canaan, Sr.
Placed 17th overall in the State Open a season ago and sixth in the Class L Championship meet.
Mari Noble, Greenwich, Sr.
The State Open Champion with a time of 18:13 finished as runner-up in New Englands. She also placed first in Class LL and the FCIAC Championships.
Katherine Rector, Ridgefield, Jr.
Will look to build on a 45th-place finish in the 2019 State Open as a sophomore.
Kayla Ondy, Immaculate, Jr.
Got stronger as the year went on with a fifth place Class SS finish followed by finishing 24th in the State Open.
Katherine Sanderson, Hall, Jr.
Was the 18th-place finisher in the 2019 State Open and seventh-place finisher in the Class LL Championship meet with a time of 19:32.
Caitlyn Wiley, Old Saybrook, Jr.
Finished third in the 2019 Class S Championship meet and 29th overall in the State Open as a sophomore.
Kate Wiser, Pomperaug, Sr.
Notre Dame-bound Wiser had a great 2019 season that included a three-peat as SWC Champion, a Wickham Park course record-breaking run in the 2019 Class L Championship meet, a third place finish at New Englands finish and runner-up showing in the State Open.