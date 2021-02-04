25 CIAC girls basketball players to watch in 2021





























































Cassi Barbato, Sr., G, Trumbull : GameTimeCT Second-Team All-State, CHSCA All-State, First-Team All-FCIAC. Averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals. Will be playing softball at Radford.

Jessica Berens, Sr. C, Coginchaug: The 6-foot-4 center can dominate games inside. Averaged 12 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks as First-Team All-Shoreline selection. Committed to play at Bryant.

Jayden Burns, Sr., G, New London: In the running for the state player of the year. GameTimeCT Second-Team All-State, CHSCA All-State, All-ECC. Averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Committed to play at Post University.

Catie Donadio, Sr. G, Morgan: Donadio was arguably the best player in the Shoreline last season, leading Morgan to the Shoreline championship game. CHSCA All-State, First Team All-Shoreline, New Haven Register All-Area. Averaged 16 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks.

Brooke Donaghey, Sr., G, Shepaug Valley: CHSCA All-State, All-Berkshire League. Averaged 7.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Can run the point, shoot from outside and rebound.

Kiley Drezek, Sr., G, Seymour: CHSCA All-State, All-NVL. Averaged 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. She hit 64 3-pointers last season while shooting 73% from the free-throw line.

Azaiyah Felder, Sr., G, Conard: GameTimeCT First-Team All-State, CHSCA All-State and All-CCC First Team. Set the school record for most points in a season and most 20-point games in a season. Only the second player in school history to average over 20 points per game. Scored her 1,000th career point in her junior season. Broke the school record with 37 points in a game, a feat she accomplished twice.

Lily Ferguson, Jr. G, Newington: The transfer from East Catholic joins the Zocco sisters on an already solid Newington team. Averaged 16 points while being named All-CCC First Team. Committed to play at UMass.

Krystalee Fernandez, Sr. G, Ansonia: All-NVL guard showed the ability to light it up last year, posting an NVL-best 38 points in one game last season. Averaged 16.8 points and 4.5 assists.

Katie Flynn, Sr., G/F, Ridgefield: Second-Team All-FCIAC. Last season, scored 143 points, and added 77 rebounds, 18 assists, 1 block, 28 steals, 20 deflections and 2 charges taken in 16 games played. Can impact the game playing inside and out.

Taylor Golembiewski, Sr. G, E.O. Smith: Moves between point and shooting guard. Averaged 12.6 points. 4 assists; 5 rebounds and 5 steals. CHSCA All-State, All-CCC First team. Committed to play for Jen Rizzotti at George Washington, Golembiewski may be the most complete player with her ability to pass, score and play defense.

Ashley Hennessey, Sr., G, Nonnewaug: Averaged 12 points, 3 assists and 3 steals, but late in the season elevated her play. Over the final 5 games of the season, she averaged 19 points, leading her team to a 22-2 record, the Berkshire League regular season championship and the school’s first Berkshire League tournament championship.

Caitlyn Hunt, Sr. C, Sheehan: GameTimeCT Second-Team All-State, CHSCA All-State, First-Team All-SCC. Averaged 16 points and 8 rebounds. One of the best low-post players in the state

Aizhanique Mayo, Jr. F, Notre Dame-Fairfield: GameTimeCT First-Team All-State, CHSCA Class L All-State, All-SWC First Team, SWC Champion. Averaged 18.2 points. 6.5 assists 4 rebounds and 3 steals per game. Shot 45 percent from 3-point line for the No. 1 ranked Lancers. In the running for best player in the state this year.

Mary McElroy, Sr., G, Simsbury: A 3-year captain and 4-year starter has been named All-CCC twice. Averaged a double-double last season with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 4 assists and 2.5 steals a game as well as 27 charges taken.

Angela Mercaldi, Sr. G, East Hampton: CHSCA All-State and First-Team All-Shoreline. Helped lead the Bellringers to a 19-1 regular season record and the program’s first Shoreline championship since 2008. Averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3 steals.

Anna Paulmann, Sr., F, Ludlowe: GameTimeCT All-State Honorable Mention, All-FCIAC First-Team. Can score around the hoop and rebound well. She will anchor an experienced roster for the Falcons.

Kianna Perry, Jr. G, Danbury: All-FCIAC First-Team. Shifty guard who is adept at passing as she is scoring off the dribble or from outside. She is the anchor for a young but experienced Danbury squad.

Tyah Pettaway, Jr. G, Middletown: The point guard/combo guard made All-CCC during her breakout sophomore season, leading the Dragons with 16.3 points and 2.8 assists a game.

Shailyn Pinkney, Jr., G, East Hartford: Not many players start careers as well as Pinkney who is already committed to Seton Hall. GameTimeCT First-Team All-State, two-time CHSCA All-State and two-time All-CCC. Averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals a game. Already over 900 career points, 450 rebounds and 100 steals.

Mishell Pringle, Sr., G/F, Kolbe Cathedral

The 5-foot-10 combo guard/forward will be a force in the SWC. All-SWC last season while averaging 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Taylor Salato, Sr., F, East Haven: CHSCA All-State, New Haven Register All-Area, All-SCC First team. Averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds with 12 double-doubles last season. Team has reached three-straight SCC title games and has won their division five-straight years.

Brooke Salutari, Jr. G, Hand: Averaged 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals, making the All-SCC First Team, New Haven Register All-Area team and the Tap Off Club All-Area

Sydney Segalla, Jr, C, Housatonic Valley: Voted No. 1 player in the Berkshire League last year, leading the league with 14.4 points a game, 238 rebounds and 198 blocked shots. Put up 14 triple doubles as a sophomore. CHSCA All-State and All-Berkshire League First Team.