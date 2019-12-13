25 CIAC girls basketball players to watch in 2019-2020 season

April Artis, Junior, Guard, Wilbur Cross: GameTimeCT All-State third team. Dynamic guard who can light up the scoreboard.
Cassie Barbato, Junior, Forward, Trumbull: First-Team All-FCIAC as a sophomore. The athletic forward can score inside and out and is a force inside defensively.
Jessica Berens, Junior, Center, Coginchaug: As a sophomore, averaged a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds per game. At 6-foot-3, is drawing interest from Division-1 teams.
Joniyah Bland-Fitzpatrick, Sophomore, Guard, New London: Taking a backseat at times as a freshman, Bland-Fitzpatrick is ready for the spotlight in New London. Can light it up from inside and out offensively.
Erin Carucci, Senior, Guard, Northwest Catholic: GameTimeCT All-State second team, Class S All-State. Averaged 11 points and 4 assists per game last season.
Abby Charron, Senior, Guard, Canton: GameTimeCT All-State second team. Averaged 13.3 points, 6.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 4 steals, making 32 three-pointers, last season.
Sophie Dubreuil, Senior, Guard, East Lyme: As a junior, averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, earning All-ECC honors.
Ashanti Frazier, Senior, Guard Newington: Led team with 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals per game.
Taylor Golembiewski, Junior, Forward, E.O. Smith: All-CCC. Committed to play at George Washington University. Electric scoring threat.
Janessa Gonzalez, Senior, Guard, St. Paul: As a junior, averaged 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.
Nicole Gwynn, Senior, Guard, Wethersfield: 1,000-point scorer, averaged 20 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals while posting 14 double-doubles, last season.
Megan Landsiedel, Senior, Guard, Stamford: GameTimeCT All-State third team, All-FCIAC, Averaged 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5 assists and 6 steals last season.
Jakara Murray-Leach, Junior, Forward, Norwalk: Murray-Leach came on at the end of last season, playing her best in the state tournament. She returns along a group of talented players for the Bears.
Lyzi Litwinko, Senior, Guard, Berlin: Litwinko set a school record for rebounds (250) in a season. She also led the team in assists with 117 and was second in scoring with 363 points. Already has 1,000 career points.
Jillian Martin, Senior, Guard, Amity: First-Team All-SCC. Averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game.
Aizhanique Mayo, Notre Dame-Fairfield: Sophomore guard was GameTimeCT All-State second team as a freshman. Dangerous scoring threat inside or out.
Maranda Nyborg, Senior, Forward, Bethel: GameTimeCT First-Team All-State, two-time All-SWC first team, Class L All-State. As a junior, averaged a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds a game.
Rebecca Oberman-Levine, Senior, Center, Hamden: The 6-foot-center is a rebounding machine who will be called upon to score more this season.
Bridget Paulmann, Junior, Forward, Fairfield Ludlowe: As a sophomore, averaged 10.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
Shailyn Pinkney, Sophomore, Guard, East Hartford: As a freshman, GameTimeCT All-State third team, Class LL All-State. Scored over 500 points with 250 rebounds and over 80 assists.
Alexsia Rose, Senior, Guard, Bloomfield: The transfer from Watkinson just signed to play at East Carolina. The point guard averaged 19 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds and 5 steals per game as a junior.
Taylor Salato, Junior, Forward, East Haven: The 6-footer averaged 13 points and 5 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Versatile post player who can face up to the basket.
Caitlyn Scott, Senior, Guard, Trinity Catholic: Scott helped Trinity to the Class S title a season ago. She distributes the ball as well as anyone but will be called upon to do more scoring, this season.
Vanessa Stolstajner, Senior, Guard, Cromwell: GameTimeCT All-State second team, Class M All-State, Shoreline Player of the Year. Averaged 18.8 points and 2.6 steals per game as a junior.
Sara Wohlgemuth, Senior, Guard, Hand: GameTimeCT All-State second team, New Haven Register All-Area, All-SCC. Averaged 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.8 steals last season.