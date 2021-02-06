25 CIAC boys swimmers to watch in 2021

Mike Aiello Sr., Masuk: A 1st team All-SWC selection last year, took first place in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard butterfly in the SWC championships.

Thomas Dupont, Jr., Darien: Finished 3rd in the 100 backstroke and helped lead Darien to a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay at the FCIAC Championships.

Gavin Egerton Sr., Ridgefield: FCIAC 200 IM Champion and was part of Ridgefield’s 400 freestyle relay Championship team.

Donald Frost Sr., Xavier: Had two individual 6th place finishes in the SCC Championships and was part of Xavier’s first place 200 Medley Relay and 200 Freestyle Relay teams.

Whitaker Grover So., Greenwich: Received the Jon Hahnfeldt Memorial Boys Diving Award and won the FCIAC diving title

Finn Henry Jr., North Haven: Had a strong SCC championships, finishing 5th in the 500-yard freestyle, 4th in the 200-yard freestyle, 2nd in the 200-yard freestyle relay and first in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Harrison Hua Sr., Cheshire: In the SCC championships, Hua finished third in the 200-yard IM and 5th in the 100-yard freestyle. Also helped lead Cheshire to 2nd and 3rd place relay finishes.

Matthew Hull Sr., Masuk: Broke a 31 year-old school record when he won the 50-yard freestyle in the SWC Championships. Also finished 4th in the 100-yard freestyle.

Connor Hunt Sr., Ridgefield: A GameTimeCT All-State selection as a sophomore took first place in three FCIAC championship events.

Allen Hawkins, Sr., Weston: First place finisher in the 100-yard breaststroke and 2nd in the 200-yard IM at the SWC championships.

Justin Jacob Jr., Greenwich: Finished 2nd in the FCIAC 100-yard backstroke and claimed the FCIAC title for the 200-yard Medley Relay.

Ryan Jee Jr., Greenwich: Third place in the FCIAC Championship for 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly and helped Greenwich win the 200 freestyle relay.

Benjamin Madan So., New Canaan: Played a key role for New Canaan’s 2nd place 200-yard medley and 4th place 400-yard freestyle relays as a freshman in the FCIAC championships.

Nicholas Malchow Jr., Greenwich: Was the FCIAC champion in the 50-yard freestyle, finished third in the 100-yard freestyle and won both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

Andrew Mitchill Sr., Xavier: In total, Mitchill racked up four SCC first place finishes in the championships.

Jack Mocarksi Sr., Ludlowe: Finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle at the FCIAC championships.

Joey Nizzardo Sr., Masuk: The Masuk record holder in the 200 and 500 freestyle will look to finish his high school career on a high note before attending Fairfield University.

James Pascale Jr., Greenwich: 2nd place in the 100 Butterfly in the FCIAC championships and was on Greenwich’s 200-yard medley relay championship squad.

Edward Platanov Sr., Foran: At the SCC Championships, he won the 100-yard butterfly and finished third in the 200-yard freestyle.

Gianfranco Pozzolini Sr., New Canaan: Third place finisher in the FCIAC 100-yard backstroke. Had three top five finishes for second place New Canaan.

Carson Raisner So., Hall: Broke out as a freshman for Hall last season. Specialized in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.

Noah San Vincente Jr., Xavier: Earned a fourth place finish at the SCC Championships in the 200 Yard IM and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle. Helped lead Xavier to a third place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Chase Vesey Jr., Brookfield: At the SWC championships, Vesey finished first in the 100-yard backstroke and 2nd in the 100-yard butterfly.

Mitchell Wollen Jr., Xavier: Finished 2nd in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard backstroke at the SCC Championships. Led Xavier to first place in the 200-yard medley relay.

Andrew Yu Sr., Ridgefield: A GameTimeCT 2nd Team All-State selection as a sophomore, and built on that as a Junior, placing top five in four FCIAC championship events including first in the 400 freestyle relay.