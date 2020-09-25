25 Boys Soccer Players to Watch 25 Boys Soccer Players to Watch Photo: Hearst Connecticut Meda Photo: Hearst Connecticut Meda Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close 25 CIAC boys soccer players to watch in 2020 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

Chris Akindura, Naugatuck, Sr. F: The three-year starter is one of the most dangerous scoring threats in the state and could be the best player in the NVL. All-NVL in 2019.

Max Baer, Barlow, Sr. M: The All-SWC first-team pick is a defensive midfielder with excellent field vision and skills to distribute the ball.

Aldo Barragan, West Haven, Sr. F: 2019 All-State and All-FCIAC pick can score from all over the field and is one of the SCC’s top players on set pieces.

Logan Brennan, Farmington, Sr. M: Defensively and offensively stellar midfielder. When he turns to the offensive end is one of the best attacking midfielders in the state.

Aidan Buchanan, Guilford, Sr. D: Anchored the defense leading Guilford to the SCC title. All-State and All-SCC first team in 2019.

Ben Carlson, Foran, Sr. D: A three-year starter as a central defender for Foran. Possesses the ball well and can build from the back as well as anyone in the SCC. All-State and All-SCC first team in 2019.

Calum Crawford, Ludlowe, Sr. F: The three-year starting striker had 7 goals and 12 assists last season, being named to the All-FCIAC first team.

Carrigan Cullinan, Trumbull, Sr. D: As a junior, anchored the back four and was one of the top defensive players in the FCIAC. May push forward more this season as he takes on a more prominent role as a senior.

Nate DiLoreto, Bristol Eastern, Sr. GK: Entering is third season as the Bristol Eastern starting keeper, he may be the toughest man to beat in the CCC, where he is routinely tested by the top strikers in the state.

Timmy Donovan, Litchfield, Sr. F: The terror of the Berkshire League was named All-American, All-New England, All-State and All-Berkshire League in 2019. He finished last season with 36 goals and 4 assists, giving him 78 goals and 19 assists in three seasons.

Jaden Finkel-Hozer, Pomperaug, Sr. M: All-SWC, All-State and All-New England in 2019. Made the High School Soccer 2020 All-American watch list.

Patrick Gryczewski, Plainville, Sr. M: As a junior had 19 goals (7 game-winners), 5 assists and 6 state tournament goals. GameTimeCT first-team All-State and All-CCC. Said to have some of the best footwork in the state, the University of Hartford commit can rip shots from up to 40 yards out.

Evan Jones, Hall, Sr. F: All-State and All-CCC first-team and GameTimeCT second-team All-State selection in 2019. Perhaps the most potent striker in the CCC, Jones is committed to play at Holy Cross.

Joao Pedro Lima, Greenwich, Jr. M/F: One of the best passers and facilitators in the state, the junior can also finish and score himself. Plays out of the midfield or on the wing.

Alec Llerena, New Milford, Sr. F: Named All-State and All-SWC first team as a junior. The striker can score from long range or use his speed to get to the net for the Green Wave.

Jackson Miner, Canton, Sr. F: The 2019 All-State and first-team All-NCCC selection returns as the top scoring threat in the NCCC.

Giuseppe Mongelluzzo, Holy Cross, Sr. M: The All-State and All-NVL first-team pick has great vision and is the engine of the midfield with great touch and the ability to thread the needle on passes.

Sam Montalto, Stonington, Jr. F: 2019 All-State and All-ECC first-team pick. His speed and skill with the ball make him one of the more electric strikers in the state.

Emmanuel Ofori , East Hartford, Sr., M: Two-time All-CCC first team and GameTimeCT All-State second team. The attacking midfielder is a top-flight facilitator, creating scoring chances with accurate passing but also possessing high-level scoring skills himself.

Drew Seguro, Hall, Sr. F: Along with Evan Jones, makes up the scariest 1-2 punch up top in the state. Seguro can fly on the field and is as willing to assist as much he is to score. All-CCC and GameTimeCT second-team All-State in 2019.

Matt Silva, Danbury, Sr. GK: The best returning keeper in the FCIAC. The 2019 first-team All-FCIAC pick will have to be even better in 2020 with a whole new defense in front of him.

Patrick Sullivan, Glastonbury, Sr. D: One of the state’s best defensive players was a GameTimeCT second-team All-State pick in 2019. The Tomahawks are led by defense and Sullivan is the key to that.

Scott Testori, Hand, Sr. F: Had 24 goals and 16 assists as a junior. All-American, All-New England, three-time Class L state champion, 2019 SCC MVP, two-time All-State, two-time SCC first team, 2019 New Haven Register Area MVP.

Jason Wallack, Hand, Sr. M: 2019 GameTimeCT second-team All-State, first-team All-SCC. Midfielder who can facilitate the offense and is a threat to score whenever he is on the offensive end.

Nick Washington, Ledyard, Jr. M: 2019 All-State and All-ECC first-team selection. Washington can light it up offensively but is also a creator for others out of the midfield.