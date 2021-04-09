25 CIAC boys lacrosse players to watch in 2021

This felt like a harder cut than usual, maybe because we’re coming off a lost year with a lot of new faces in lineups. (Or it could just be that we don’t really remember what doing this was like in the past; it has been a while.)

Either way, this state has a bunch of lacrosse talent, some of it coming from emerging areas, and let’s hope everyone stays healthy and we get to see it showcased.

Aidan Best, Jr. M, Staples

One of a number of juniors who come highly regarded in the FCIAC this year. Coach Will Koshansky calls him the “most competitive kid in our program.” Committed to Lafayette.

Brian Bouwman, Sr. A, Cheshire

The Rams’ senior class has a number of solid players, including this Merrimack-bound 6-footer who was second on the team in scoring as a sophomore.

Ryan Caione, Sr. M, New Canaan

Bucknell-bound standout doesn’t come as highly touted as some teammates, but he could be among the top players in the state.

Chris Canet, Sr. M, New Canaan

Like Caione, a creative contributor since his freshman year. Headed to Penn.

Henry Cohen, Sr. A/M, Weston

“He can get his hands free being guarded in a phone booth,” coach Josh Thornton said. Committed to RIT.

Ryan Colsey, Jr. A, Ridgefield

Committed to Virginia, will team with his freshman brother, Kyle (decent bloodlines there?), along with classmate C.J. Lauretani to lead the attack for his dad’s Tigers.

Matt Constantinides, Sr. FO, New Fairfield

As a freshman his work on faceoffs helped the Rebels win a Class M title. Did it again the next year. Committed to Towson.

Andy Demopoulos, Sr. G, Darien

A big sophomore standout in net, he’s committed to Brown.

Sam Erickson, Sr. LSM, Darien

Headed to West Point, a tough and tenacious defender.

David Evanchick, Jr. D, Darien

Another key piece in the defensive end for the Blue Wave. Committed to Villanova.

Owen Gaydos, Sr. M, Ridgefield

Put up some points as a sophomore and will be relied on for defense as a senior.

Jake Kozlowski, Jr. G, Waterford

One of the key players on a program that has been solid and that brought in former Hand coach Paul Deon this year.

Preston Kral, Sr. M, St. Joseph

Headed for Stony Brook, he’s athletic and plays a “polished” game, coach Brendan Talbot said.

Kevin Lynch, Sr. D, Staples

UMass-bound defender will also play man-up for the Wreckers and has a big shot.

Holt Matheis, Sr. A, Darien

There are a lot of high-end offensive players on the Blue Wave, with this co-captain and Georgetown commit likely to lead the way.

Aidan McDermott, Sr. A, Guilford

Football quarterback and a three-year starter in lacrosse, where the Grizzlies remain a solid SCC and Class M program.

Kasey Mongillo, Sr. M, North Haven

“Best player in the SCC,” one rival coach said, and those are some big words in a competitive conference. Has contributed since freshman year.

Will Montesi, Sr. M, Greenwich

He’ll play football at Army in college, but in lacrosse he’s a big, strong middie on a team that looks improved from last time out.

Jared Mozeleski, Sr. D, Glastonbury

A solid and physical defender in a program that’s regularly among the top teams in the north.

Kai Prohaszka, Jr. D, Ridgefield

Talented North Carolina-bound junior will have to be strong at the heart of a young defense corps.

Hayden Shin, Sr. FO, New Canaan

Headed for Trinity, the latest ace in the Rams’ stable of faceoff standouts.

Connor Smith, Sr. G, Notre Dame-West Haven

One of the top goalies in the state in two sports (on the No. 2 Green Knights hockey team). Committed to Sacred Heart.

Jake Sommer, Jr. D, Wilton

One of a slew of talented Warriors juniors. Committed to Notre Dame.

Kyle Stevenson, Sr. M, Fairfield Prep

A transfer from Avon Old Farms, he’s committed to Franklin and Marshall and should play in all situations for the Jesuits.

Mason Whitney, Sr. D/LSM, Fairfield Prep

The state’s hockey MVP puts up big numbers on the ice; on the field, he’s a disruptive defender. Will do a PG year at Taft.