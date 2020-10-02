GameTime CT

Boys Cross Country

25 CIAC boys cross country runners to watch in 2020

Robbie Cozean (second from right) of Xavier stays on the heels of Aidan Puffer (right) of Manchester in the 3200 meter run at the CIAC State Open Outdoor Track & Field Championship in New Britain on June 3, 2019. Cozean won the event and Puffer placed second. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 18
New Haven Connecticut - February 22, 2020: Third-place finisher Azaan Dawson of Fairfield Prep leads the pack early against eventual winner Jack Martin of Avon H.S., left, and third-place finisher Alec Sauter of Tolland H.S. during boys 1600-meter run at the CIAC State Open Indoor Track Championship Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 4 of 18
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: 9th place finisher Callum Sherry of Conard H.S., center, 10th place finisher Owen Wollenberg of Simsbury H.S., left, and 11th place finisher Chris Deforest of Terryville H.S. right, , run toward the finish line during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 18
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: Left to right: 34th place finisher Mason Ellis Beaudette of Amity, 36th place finisher Jacob Gerow of Tolland H.S., 37th place finisher Matthew Penna of Southington H.S., 35th place finisher Jadon Parris of Brookfield H.S., 39th place finisher Ryan Kittredge of Windsor Lock H.S., and 33rd place finisher Charles King of Ridgefield H.S. run toward the finish line during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 6 of 18
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: 12th place finisher Charles Namiot of Ridgefield H.S., right, runs toward the finish line during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 7 of 18
Westhill High School's Colin McLaughlin barley beats out Danbury's Jack Watson as the finish seventh and eighth during the FCIAC boys cross country championships Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Waveny Park in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 18
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: 21st place finisher Colin McLaughlin of Westhill H.S., third from left, and Dan White of Enfield H.S., right, run toward the finish line during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 18
Gavin Sherry of Conard celebrates after winning the boys one mile run at the Yale Interscholastic Track Classic at Coxe Cage in New Haven on January 11, 2020.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 10 of 18
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: 1st place finisher Gavin Sherry of Conard HS., right, and 2nd place finisher Robbie Cozean of Xavier H.S, center, 41st place finisher Jack Martin of Avon H.S., left, on the race course during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester: less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 11 of 18
Tolland sophomore Jackson Cayward finished fifth in 16:42.5 at the CCC cross country championships Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at Wickham Park in Manchester.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 12 of 18
Mark Rodriguez of Cromwell finishes fifth in the CIAC Boys Class SS Championship cross county race at Wickham Park in Manchester on October 26, 2018.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 13 of 18
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: 22nd place finisher Matt Jennings of Haddam-Killingworth H.S., left, and 9th place finisher Callum Sherry of Conard H.S., right, during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 14 of 18
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: 15th place finisher Nate Deangelo of Bristol Center H.S., left, and 14th place finisher Jack Watson of Danbury H.S., right, run toward the finish line during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 15 of 18
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: 4th place finisher Nicholas Bendtsen of Wolcott H.S.,runs toward the finish line during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 16 of 18
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: 30th place finisher Sean Ahern of Middletown H.S., left, 31st place finisher Thomas Novy of Simsbury H.S., center, and 29th place finisher Jacob Ireland of East Hampton, right, run toward the finish line during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 17 of 18
Manchester's Sean Barkasy crosses the finish line during Class LL cross country championship action in Manchester, Conn., on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 18 of 18
Conard sophomore Tyler Remigino finished sixth at the CCC cross country championships in 16:43.6 Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at Wickham Park in Manchester.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Sean Ahern, Middletown, Sr.

Placed eighth individually in the 2019 Boys Class L Championship meet after finishing 22nd as sophomore. Placed 30th in 2019 State Open.

Luke Anthony, East Lyme, Jr.

Led East Lyme to its third straight Class MM and ECC championships. Placed second individually in both races.

Ethan Aspiras, Woodstock Academy, Sr.

Busted onto the scene capturing the 2019 ECC individual title, overtaking East Lyme’s Luke Anthony by just one second.

Sean Barkasy, Manchester, Jr.

Placed 18th overall in Class LL Championship meet with a time of 16:43 as a sophomore. Will be pushed each day by teammate Aiden Puffer.

Nicholas Bendtsen, Wolcott, Sr.

Won NVL Championship in both his sophomore and junior seasons. He also placed third in Class M, fourth in State Open and 19th in New Englands last year.

Michael Bohlke, Newington, Jr.

Placed third in the 2019 Class L Championship meet with a time of 16:25, finishing just behind teammate Sam Geisler.

Jackson Cayward, Tolland, Jr.

Was seventh fastest CT runner finishing 24th in New England’s. Placed sixth in both Class M and ECC Championship meets and seventh in the State Open.

Nathan Davidson, Suffield, Sr.

Finished eighth in the Class M Championship meet with a time of 16:46 as a junior and finished fourth in the NCCC Championship.

Azaan Dawson, Fairfield Prep, Sr.

Placed 13th in the 2019 Class LL Championship meet with a time of 16:29 and has had plenty of success in both cross country and track.

Nate Deangelo, Bristol Central, Sr.

Finished seventh in the 2019 Class L Championship meet and 15th at the State Open.

Sam Geisler, Newington, Sr.

2019 Class L Championship meet runner-up with a time of 16:09. Should be a catalyst for Newington along side Michael Bohlke.

Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield, Jr.

Had a strong showing to end the 2019 season with an 18th place finish in the State Open as a sophomore.

Matt Jennings, Haddam-Killingworth, Sr.

Was the 22nd finisher in the 2019 State Open and fourth-place finisher in the Class M Championship meet.

Charles King, Ridgefield, Sr.

Finished in 12th place in the FCIACs and 14th in the Class LL Championship meet as a junior.

Ryan Kittredge, Windsor Locks, Sr.

Finished 39th in the 2019 State Open and second in the Class SS Championship meet with a time of 16:40.

Fisher Macklin, East Lyme, Sr.

Third-place finish in 2019 Class MM Championship with a time of 16:45 finishing just behind teammate Luke Anthony.

Jack Martin, Avon, Sr.

Won the 2019 Class MM Championship meet with a time of 16:18, then placed 41st in State Open.

Colin McLaughlin, Westhill, Sr.

Finished seventh in the 2019 FCIAC Championship meet and 11th in the Class LL Championship with a time of 16:25.

Charles Namiot, Ridgefield, Sr.

Got hot late last year after a ninth-place FCIAC finish, he placed 12th in the State Open and 32nd in New Englands.

Aiden Puffer, Manchester, Jr.

One of three stud Class LL sophomores last season, finished second in the Class LL Championship with a time of 15:33.

Tyler Remigino, Conard, Sr.

Helped Conard to its first Class LL title with a 10th place finish. Also placed 32nd in the State Open.

Mark Rodriguez, Cromwell, Sr.

Placed 25th overall in the 2019 State Open and finished third in the Class SS Championship meet.

Callum Sherry, Conard, Jr.

Finished ninth in the State Open in 16:33 and fourth in Class LL in 16:13. Helped Conard to Class LL team title and a runner-up place at State Open.

Gavin Sherry, Conard, Jr.

State Open and Class LL meet champion won events in 15:38 and 15:24, respectively. Last month ran a 14:43 5K on the track at a regional showcase in New Jersey.

Dan White, Enfield, Sr.

Placed 20th in both the 2019 State Open and Class LL Championship meet, where he finished with a time of 16:39.