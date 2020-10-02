Gavin Sherry of Conard celebrates after winning the boys one mile run at the Yale Interscholastic Track Classic at Coxe Cage in New Haven on January 11, 2020. Gavin Sherry of Conard celebrates after winning the boys one mile run at the Yale Interscholastic Track Classic at Coxe Cage in New Haven on January 11, 2020. Photo: Arnold Gold, New Haven Register / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Arnold Gold, New Haven Register / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close 25 CIAC boys cross country runners to watch in 2020 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

Sean Ahern, Middletown, Sr.: Placed eighth individually in the 2019 Boys Class L Championship meet after finishing 22nd as sophomore. Placed 30th in 2019 State Open.

Luke Anthony, East Lyme, Jr.: Led East Lyme to its third straight Class MM and ECC championships. Placed second individually in both races.

Ethan Aspiras, Woodstock Academy, Sr.: Busted onto the scene capturing the 2019 ECC individual title, overtaking East Lyme’s Luke Anthony by just one second.

Sean Barkasy, Manchester, Jr.: Placed 18th overall in Class LL Championship meet with a time of 16:43 as a sophomore. Will be pushed each day by teammate Aiden Puffer.

Nicholas Bendtsen, Wolcott, Sr.: Won NVL Championship in both his sophomore and junior seasons. He also placed third in Class M, fourth in State Open and 19th in New Englands last year.

Michael Bohlke, Newington, Jr.: Placed third in the 2019 Class L Championship meet with a time of 16:25, finishing just behind teammate Sam Geisler.

Jackson Cayward, Tolland, Jr.: Was seventh fastest CT runner finishing 24th in New England’s. Placed sixth in both Class M and ECC Championship meets and seventh in the State Open.

Nathan Davidson, Suffield, Sr.: Finished eighth in the Class M Championship meet with a time of 16:46 as a junior and finished fourth in the NCCC Championship.

Azaan Dawson, Fairfield Prep, Sr.: Placed 13th in the 2019 Class LL Championship meet with a time of 16:29 and has had plenty of success in both cross country and track.

Nate Deangelo, Bristol Central, Sr.: Finished seventh in the 2019 Class L Championship meet and 15th at the State Open.

Sam Geisler, Newington, Sr.: 2019 Class L Championship meet runner-up with a time of 16:09. Should be a catalyst for Newington along side Michael Bohlke.

Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield, Jr.: Had a strong showing to end the 2019 season with an 18th place finish in the State Open as a sophomore.

Matt Jennings, Haddam-Killingworth, Sr.: Was the 22nd finisher in the 2019 State Open and fourth-place finisher in the Class M Championship meet.

Charles King, Ridgefield, Sr.: Finished in 12th place in the FCIACs and 14th in the Class LL Championship meet as a junior.

Ryan Kittredge, Windsor Locks, Sr.: Finished 39th in the 2019 State Open and second in the Class SS Championship meet with a time of 16:40.

Fisher Macklin, East Lyme, Sr.: Third-place finish in 2019 Class MM Championship with a time of 16:45 finishing just behind teammate Luke Anthony.

Jack Martin, Avon, Jr.: Won the 2019 Class MM Championship meet with a time of 16:18, then placed 41st in State Open.

Colin McLaughlin, Westhill, Sr.: Finished seventh in the 2019 FCIAC Championship meet and 11th in the Class LL Championship with a time of 16:25.

Charles Namiot, Ridgefield, Sr.: Got hot late last year after a ninth-place FCIAC finish, he placed 12th in the State Open and 32nd in New Englands.

Aiden Puffer, Manchester, Jr.: One of three stud Class LL sophomores last season, finished second in the Class LL Championship with a time of 15:33.

Tyler Remigino, Conard, Sr.: Helped Conard to its first Class LL title with a 10th place finish. Also placed 32nd in the State Open.

Mark Rodriguez, Cromwell, Sr.: Placed 25th overall in the 2019 State Open and finished third in the Class SS Championship meet.

Callum Sherry, Conard, Jr.: Finished ninth in the State Open in 16:33 and fourth in Class LL in 16:13. Helped Conard to Class LL team title and a runner-up place at State Open.

Gavin Sherry, Conard, Jr.: State Open and Class LL meet champion won events in 15:38 and 15:24, respectively. Last month ran a 14:43 5K on the track at a regional showcase in New Jersey.

Dan White, Enfield, Sr.: Placed 20th in both the 2019 State Open and Class LL Championship meet, where he finished with a time of 16:39.