25 CIAC boys basketball players to watch in 2021

Trinity Akim Joseph puts up a shot in the final minutes of the game against Ridgefield that was wave off and called for goal tending. Ridgefield defeated Trinity Catholic 63-58 in the FCIAC boys basketball final at the Wilton Fieldhouse on March 5, 2020 in Wilton, Connecticut. less
Waterbury, Connecticut - February 21, 2020: Sacred Heart High School of Waterbury vs. Naugatuck High School boys basketball Friday evening at Sacred Heart H.S. Sacred Heart H.S. defeated Naugatuck H.S. 67-62.
Jayleem Sayles (right) of Wilbur Cross covers Ben Carroll of Notre Dame of West Haven in the first half of the SCC Boys Basketball Championship at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on March 4, 2020. Wilbur Cross won 49-48. less
Connor Tierney (0) of Sacred Heart puts up a jump shot during a game against Ansonia on Friday December 14, 2018 at Ansonia High School in Ansonia, Connecticut.
Dion Perkins broke the school record at Seymour by scoring 48 points in the Wildcats' loss to Torrington on Dec. 31, 2019.
Donovan Clingan, Bristol Central boys basketball
Donovan Clingan, Bristol Central boys basketball
Amistad's Eli Blackwell drives to the basket defended by Kolbe Cathedral's Daniel Willington during their game in the Robert Saulsbury Basketball Invitational at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, Conn. on Thursday, December 27, 2018. less
Fairfield Prep's Logan Carey (0) passes while defended by Notre Dame of West Haven's Kairon Hooks (11) during a boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in West Haven, Conn.
Staples' Lucas Basich (23) attempts a shot during boys basketball action against Trumbull in Trumbull, Conn., on Friday Jan. 17, 2020.
West Haven, Connecticut - Friday, January 17, 2020: Malcolm Duncanson of West Haven H.S. drives to the basket during the second quarter of boys basketball against Jonathan Law H.S. Friday evening at West Haven H.S. less
northwest Catholic's Matt Curtis passes off the ball against Stamford in the first half of a CIAC Division II first round boys basketball game at Kuczo Gymnasium on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Stamford, Connecticut. less
Trumbull High’s Mileeq Green goes up for two against St Joseph high, Friday February 7, 2020, at Alumni Hall in Fairfield University
Windsor, Connecticut - January 28, 2020: Troy McCay of Windsor H.S. , is trapped by Logan Macaluso, left, and Brody Limic of East Catholic H.S. during the first quarter of boys basketball Tuesday evening , at Windsor. Final: #2 Windsor H.S. defeats #1 East Catholic H.S. 48-45. less
Kolbe Cathedral's Ty Staples-Santos drives to the basket between Bunnell defenders Javon Wilson, left, and Kevin Lanham during Bunnell's victory in the SWC boys basketball semifinals at Bunnell High School in Stratford, Conn. on Monday, February 25, 2019. less
New Haven, Connecticut - February 10, 2020: Noah Rainge of Wilbur Cross H.S. defends against Tyshawn Jackson of A.I. Prince Technical High School of Hartford during the first quarter of boys basketball Monday evening at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven. less
Marquise McDuffie (left) of Notre Dame of West Haven covers Dereyk Grant of Wilbur Cross in the SCC Boys Basketball Championship at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on March 4, 2020. Wilbur Cross won 49-48. less
Waterbury, Connecticut - February 21, 2020: Sacred Heart High School of Waterbury vs. Naugatuck High School boys basketball Friday evening at Sacred Heart H.S. Sacred Heart H.S. defeated Naugatuck H.S. 67-62.
Windsor, Connecticut - January 28, 2020: Windsor H.S. vs. East Catholic H.S. boys basketball Tuesday evening at Windsor. Final: #2 Windsor H.S. defeats #1 East Catholic H.S. 48-45.
Windsor, Connecticut - January 28, 2020: Windsor H.S. vs. East Catholic H.S. boys basketball Tuesday evening at Windsor. Final: #2 Windsor H.S. defeats #1 East Catholic H.S. 48-45.
Lucas Basich, Staples, 6-2, Sr., G: Floor leader for the Wreckers one of the FCIAC’s best.
Eli Blackwell, West Haven, 5-9, Sr., G: Transfer from Amistad gives the Westies arguably the best backcourt in the SCC.
Logan Carey, Fairfield Prep, 6-3, Jr, G: Looks to really come into his own in coach Mike Papale’s offense this season.
Ben Carroll, Notre Dame-West Haven, 6-7, F, Sr.: Should average a double-double this season for the Green Knights.
Donovan Clingan, Bristol Central, 7-1, Jr., C: Armed with 17 Division I scholarship offers, including UConn and Michigan State, Clingan is a double-double machine.
Matt Curtis, Northwest Catholic, 6-4, Jr., G: Sharpshooter always gets his points (23 per game), no matter how many defenders you send at him.
Jordyn Davis, Fairfield Warde, 6-5, Jr., G/F: One-half of a set of twins (along with Justyn) who could provide matchup nightmares in the FCIAC.
Malcolm Duncanson, West Haven, 6-0, Sr., G: Willing to get his points and rebounds in any way possible, Duncanson leads the way for the Westies.
Isaiah Earl, Hamden, 6-9, Sr., F: Transferred in from The Patrick School with 10 Division I offers, many of which he picked up in his one season at Lee Academy in Maine.
Dereyk Grant, Wilbur Cross, 5-10, Sr., G: Leading scorer returns for the reigning two-time SCC champions.
Mileeq Green, Trumbull, 5-11, Sr., G: Gets it done on both ends of the court for the Eagles.
Jack Hall, Avon, 6-3, Sr., G: All-CCC performer averaged 23 points and 10 rebounds last season.
Avery Hinnant, Naugatuck, 6-6, Jr., C: Basically impossible to stop in the pivot.
Matt Houde, East Catholic, 6-0, Sr., G: Another in a long line of solid guards for the Eagles.
Tyshawn Jackson, Prince Tech, 5-10, Sr., G: Becomes the Falcons’ No. 1 scoring option with Kazell Stewart having moved on.
Jabari Jones, Ledyard, 6-2, Sr., G: Helped lead the Colonels to the ECC Division I final last year.
Akim Joseph, Notre Dame-Fairfield, 6-5, Sr., G: Headliner among the transfers from the now-closed Trinity Catholic. Should help return the Lancers to elite status in the SWC.
Brody Limric, East Catholic, 6-8, Sr., F: Limric becomes a vital scoring option now that Matt Knowling has graduated.
Jared Martin, Norwich Free Academy, 6-0, Sr., G: One of the key holdovers from last year’s undefeated ECC Division I champion.
Troy McKoy, Windsor, 6-5, So., G: The best among a good group of underclassmen who will get after it on the defensive end of the floor for the Warriors.
Ese Onakpoma, Naugatuck, 6-0, Jr., G: Trying to keep him out of the lane is a tough ask for defenses, especially when they have to be concerned with Hinnant.
Dion Perkins, Seymour, 6-3, Sr., G: Just 63 points away from 1,000 for the Wildcats.
Ty Staples-Santos, Kolbe Cathedral, 6-1 Jr., G: Averaged nearly five assists per game for the defending SWC champion. Part of a strong junior class for the Cougars.
Connor Tierney, Sacred Heart, 7-0, Sr., C: Hoping to bounce back from a subpar junior campaign.
Jojo Wallace, New Milford, 6-2, So., G: Averaged 20 points per game as a freshman. Son of former Syracuse and New York Knick John Wallace.
