25 CIAC boys basketball players to watch in 2021

Image 1 of / 21 Caption Close

Image 2 of 21 Trinity Akim Joseph puts up a shot in the final minutes of the game against Ridgefield that was wave off and called for goal tending. Ridgefield defeated Trinity Catholic 63-58 in the FCIAC boys basketball final at the Wilton Fieldhouse on March 5, 2020 in Wilton, Connecticut. less Trinity Akim Joseph puts up a shot in the final minutes of the game against Ridgefield that was wave off and called for goal tending. Ridgefield defeated Trinity Catholic 63-58 in the FCIAC boys basketball ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 3 of 21 Waterbury, Connecticut - February 21, 2020: Sacred Heart High School of Waterbury vs. Naugatuck High School boys basketball Friday evening at Sacred Heart H.S. Sacred Heart H.S. defeated Naugatuck H.S. 67-62. Waterbury, Connecticut - February 21, 2020: Sacred Heart High School of Waterbury vs. Naugatuck High School boys basketball Friday evening at Sacred Heart H.S. Sacred Heart H.S. defeated Naugatuck H.S. 67-62. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 4 of 21 Jayleem Sayles (right) of Wilbur Cross covers Ben Carroll of Notre Dame of West Haven in the first half of the SCC Boys Basketball Championship at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on March 4, 2020. Wilbur Cross won 49-48. less Jayleem Sayles (right) of Wilbur Cross covers Ben Carroll of Notre Dame of West Haven in the first half of the SCC Boys Basketball Championship at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on March 4, ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 5 of 21 Connor Tierney (0) of Sacred Heart puts up a jump shot during a game against Ansonia on Friday December 14, 2018 at Ansonia High School in Ansonia, Connecticut. Connor Tierney (0) of Sacred Heart puts up a jump shot during a game against Ansonia on Friday December 14, 2018 at Ansonia High School in Ansonia, Connecticut. Photo: For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 6 of 21 Dion Perkins broke the school record at Seymour by scoring 48 points in the Wildcats' loss to Torrington on Dec. 31, 2019. Dion Perkins broke the school record at Seymour by scoring 48 points in the Wildcats' loss to Torrington on Dec. 31, 2019.

Image 7 of 21 Donovan Clingan, Bristol Central boys basketball Donovan Clingan, Bristol Central boys basketball

Image 8 of 21 Amistad's Eli Blackwell drives to the basket defended by Kolbe Cathedral's Daniel Willington during their game in the Robert Saulsbury Basketball Invitational at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, Conn. on Thursday, December 27, 2018. less Amistad's Eli Blackwell drives to the basket defended by Kolbe Cathedral's Daniel Willington during their game in the Robert Saulsbury Basketball Invitational at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, Conn. on ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 9 of 21

Image 10 of 21 Fairfield Prep's Logan Carey (0) passes while defended by Notre Dame of West Haven's Kairon Hooks (11) during a boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in West Haven, Conn. Fairfield Prep's Logan Carey (0) passes while defended by Notre Dame of West Haven's Kairon Hooks (11) during a boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in West Haven, Conn. Photo: For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 11 of 21 Staples' Lucas Basich (23) attempts a shot during boys basketball action against Trumbull in Trumbull, Conn., on Friday Jan. 17, 2020. Staples' Lucas Basich (23) attempts a shot during boys basketball action against Trumbull in Trumbull, Conn., on Friday Jan. 17, 2020. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 12 of 21 West Haven, Connecticut - Friday, January 17, 2020: Malcolm Duncanson of West Haven H.S. drives to the basket during the second quarter of boys basketball against Jonathan Law H.S. Friday evening at West Haven H.S. less West Haven, Connecticut - Friday, January 17, 2020: Malcolm Duncanson of West Haven H.S. drives to the basket during the second quarter of boys basketball against Jonathan Law H.S. Friday evening at West ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 13 of 21 northwest Catholic's Matt Curtis passes off the ball against Stamford in the first half of a CIAC Division II first round boys basketball game at Kuczo Gymnasium on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Stamford, Connecticut. less northwest Catholic's Matt Curtis passes off the ball against Stamford in the first half of a CIAC Division II first round boys basketball game at Kuczo Gymnasium on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Stamford, ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 14 of 21 Trumbull High’s Mileeq Green goes up for two against St Joseph high, Friday February 7, 2020, at Alumni Hall in Fairfield University Trumbull High’s Mileeq Green goes up for two against St Joseph high, Friday February 7, 2020, at Alumni Hall in Fairfield University Photo: For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 15 of 21 Windsor, Connecticut - January 28, 2020: Troy McCay of Windsor H.S. , is trapped by Logan Macaluso, left, and Brody Limic of East Catholic H.S. during the first quarter of boys basketball Tuesday evening , at Windsor. Final: #2 Windsor H.S. defeats #1 East Catholic H.S. 48-45. less Windsor, Connecticut - January 28, 2020: Troy McCay of Windsor H.S. , is trapped by Logan Macaluso, left, and Brody Limic of East Catholic H.S. during the first quarter of boys basketball Tuesday evening , at ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 16 of 21 Kolbe Cathedral's Ty Staples-Santos drives to the basket between Bunnell defenders Javon Wilson, left, and Kevin Lanham during Bunnell's victory in the SWC boys basketball semifinals at Bunnell High School in Stratford, Conn. on Monday, February 25, 2019. less Kolbe Cathedral's Ty Staples-Santos drives to the basket between Bunnell defenders Javon Wilson, left, and Kevin Lanham during Bunnell's victory in the SWC boys basketball semifinals at Bunnell High School in ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 17 of 21 New Haven, Connecticut - February 10, 2020: Noah Rainge of Wilbur Cross H.S. defends against Tyshawn Jackson of A.I. Prince Technical High School of Hartford during the first quarter of boys basketball Monday evening at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven. less New Haven, Connecticut - February 10, 2020: Noah Rainge of Wilbur Cross H.S. defends against Tyshawn Jackson of A.I. Prince Technical High School of Hartford during the first quarter of boys basketball Monday ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 18 of 21 Marquise McDuffie (left) of Notre Dame of West Haven covers Dereyk Grant of Wilbur Cross in the SCC Boys Basketball Championship at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on March 4, 2020. Wilbur Cross won 49-48. less Marquise McDuffie (left) of Notre Dame of West Haven covers Dereyk Grant of Wilbur Cross in the SCC Boys Basketball Championship at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on March 4, 2020. Wilbur Cross ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 19 of 21 Waterbury, Connecticut - February 21, 2020: Sacred Heart High School of Waterbury vs. Naugatuck High School boys basketball Friday evening at Sacred Heart H.S. Sacred Heart H.S. defeated Naugatuck H.S. 67-62. Waterbury, Connecticut - February 21, 2020: Sacred Heart High School of Waterbury vs. Naugatuck High School boys basketball Friday evening at Sacred Heart H.S. Sacred Heart H.S. defeated Naugatuck H.S. 67-62. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 20 of 21 Windsor, Connecticut - January 28, 2020: Windsor H.S. vs. East Catholic H.S. boys basketball Tuesday evening at Windsor. Final: #2 Windsor H.S. defeats #1 East Catholic H.S. 48-45. Windsor, Connecticut - January 28, 2020: Windsor H.S. vs. East Catholic H.S. boys basketball Tuesday evening at Windsor. Final: #2 Windsor H.S. defeats #1 East Catholic H.S. 48-45. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media