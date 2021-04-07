25 CIAC baseball players to watch in 2021

Andrew Amato, Sr. C/OF, Weston

The High Point University commit can play multiple positions and has show big-time pop with exit velocity hovering around 100 mph last summer.

Jackson Ciccone, Jr. OF, Danbury

Ciccone hit .300 as freshman for the Hatters and should serve as their leadoff hitter.

Jean Colon, Sr. SS/P, Hillhouse/Career

Hit .421 as a sophomore, leading Hillhouse to state the tournament.

Ryan Daniels, Jr. SS, St. Paul

The UConn commit is an excellent defender and one of the best hitters in the NVL.

Anthony DePino, Sr. 3B, Hand

The big-hitting third baseman, who has recorded exit velos up to 88 mph, is committed to play at the University of Rhode Island.

Matthew Garbowski, Sr. C, New Fairfield

One of two UConn commits, along with LHP Braden Quinn, gives the Rebels a formidable battery.

Carter Kelsey, Sr. P, Staples

The Seton Hall commit is throwing in the mid-80s with a biting slider.

Drew Kron, Jr. CF, Xavier

The speedy centerfielder is committed to UConn. Also a quarterback on Falcons football team.

Miles Langhorne, Sr. P, Greenwich

The Vanderbilt-bound 6-foot-4 right-hander has been throwing in the lower to mid-90s with terrific command.

Tyler Mackowski, Sr. SS, Granby Memorial

The Tufts commit was first-team All-NCCC as a sophomore, batting .370 with an OBP if .521.

Frank Mozzicato, Sr. P, East Catholic

The 6-foot-3 lefty is among best pitchers in the state with a fastball in the upper 80s and a next-level curveball.

Zach Nakonechny, Sr. P/1B, Newington

Hit in the middle of the lineup as a sophomore and as a pitcher has gotten his fastball near 90 mph. Committed to play at SCSU.

Craig Ottaviano, Sr. P/1B, Westhill

The 6-foot-5 right-hander committed to Northeastern has been throwing heat in the preseason.

Kolby Pascarelli, Sr. P/OF, Coginchaug

The left-handed throwing UConn commit is coming back from Tommy John surgery and has been throwing in the upper 80s this spring.

Jack Petersen, Sr. P/SS, Newtown

The 6-foot-4 UConn commit can pitch, hit and field at an elite level.

Jake Pisano, Sr, IF/OF, Hamden

Pisano has been starting since freshman year. Posses great speed on the bases and has developing power at the plate.

Connor Podeszwa, Sr. P/3B, Waterford

As a hitter was popping 96 mph exit velos this past summer. On the mound he consistently throws strikes and has command of three pitches.

Zack Ramppen. Jr. C, New Canaan

Played in all 20 games as a freshman. This past summer, was throwing 82 mph down to second base with a pop time of 1.81.

Ryan Scialabba, Sr. SS, Cheshire

As a sophomore hit .455 with 20 runs scored and is committed to St. Anselm College.

Matt Scott, Jr. P, Barlow

The 6-foot-4 righty is committed to Stanford. He has command of all his pitches with the ability to reach low 90s on the radar gun.

Anthony Steele, Sr. P/1B, Shelton

The 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher was All-SCC as a sophomore and is signed to play at Penn State.

JuJu Stevens, Sr. OF, Amity

The outfielder burst on the high school scene as a sophomore and is back and better than ever with power and speed. Committed to play at Missouri.

Jack Wallace, Sr, 2B, St. Joseph

The only returning player from the Cadets state title team in 2019. Also the 2019 Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year in football as a QB.

Jared Wilhelm, Jr. OF/P, Tolland

A true 5-tool player he throws in the upper 80s and recorded an exit velo of 96 this past summer.

Bo Yaworski, Sr, CF/P, Killingly

Had a .385 Avg and.447 OBP as a sophomore at the plate. On the mound, he logged 54 innings with 78 strikeouts and only 9 earned runs, being named named All-ECC first team.