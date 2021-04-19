Baseball Games to Watch for Week 2

Plainfield at Killingly, Tuesday, 3:45 p.m.: A torrid start to the season has served notice that baseball fans might want to go see Killingly CF/P Bo Yaworski play. Killingly is outscoring opponents 22-3 through three games.

Hall at No. 9 Southington, Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.: Neither team has lost and Southington has only allowed one run thus far while Hall has scored 27 in three games.

Xavier at Hand, Friday 3:45 p.m.: One of the SCC’s marquee matchups this season features Xavier, with UConn-committed junior CF Drew Kron, and Hand 3B Anthony DePino, who is going to URI. Both teams enter the week unbeaten.

Coginchaug at East Hampton, Friday, 3:45 p.m.: Coginchaug is 3-0 and has let up one run in three games, led by UConn-commit P/OF Kolby Pascarelli.

No. 10 Fairfield Prep at No. 7 Hamden, Friday, 4 p.m.: The Green Dragons have been routinely sending balls out of the yard, hitting eight home runs while scoring 42 runs in four games. The Jesuits dropped a game, but will be fired up for this top-10 matchup.

Watertown at St. Paul, Friday, 4 p.m.: Not sure if you have heard but St. Paul’s Ryan Daniels is destroying baseballs up in Bristol. Watertown comes into the week 4-0 and atop the NVL.

Masuk at No. 6 New Fairfield, Friday, 4:15 p.m.: Talk about symmetry. Both teams come into the week 3-0 and both teams have scored 33 runs. Early on, these look like the two teams to beat in the SWC.

No. 1 Staples at Norwalk, Friday, 4:30 p.m.: The No. 1 Wreckers and their deep pitching staff will be put to the test by a Bears team that has scored 33 runs through four games.