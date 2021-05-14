GameTime CT

2021 SWC spring postseason tournament scoreboard / schedule

|

SWC

BASEBALL

First round

Thursday, May 20 at higher seed

Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Monday, May 24 at neutral site TBA, 4 and 7 p.m.

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at site TBA, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

First round

Thursday, May 20 at higher seed

Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Monday, May 24 at DeLuca Field, Stratford, 5 and 7 p.m.

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at DeLuca Field, Stratford, 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

First round

Tuesday, May 18 at higher seed

Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 20 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Monday, May 24 at higher seed, 7 p.m.

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at site TBA, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

First round

Tuesday, May 18 at higher seed

Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 20 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seed, 7 p.m.

Final

Thursday, May 27 at site TBA, 7 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

Friday, May 21 at higher seeds, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, May 24 at higher seed, 6 p.m.

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at higher seed, 6 p.m.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Monday, May 24 at Weston, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Tuesday, May 25 at Bethel, 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Individual tournament, Wednesday, May 19 and Monday, May 24 at Wolfe Park, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Individual tournament, Wednesday, May 19 and Monday, May 24 at Barlow, 3 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Tuesday, June 1 at Great River Golf Club, Milford, 8 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Wednesday, June 2 at Great River Golf Club, Milford, 8 a.m.