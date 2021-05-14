2021 SWC spring postseason tournament scoreboard / schedule

SWC
BASEBALL
First round
Thursday, May 20 at higher seed
Quarterfinals
Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Monday, May 24 at neutral site TBA, 4 and 7 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at site TBA, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
First round
Thursday, May 20 at higher seed
Quarterfinals
Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Monday, May 24 at DeLuca Field, Stratford, 5 and 7 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at DeLuca Field, Stratford, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
First round
Tuesday, May 18 at higher seed
Quarterfinals
Thursday, May 20 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Monday, May 24 at higher seed, 7 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at site TBA, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
First round
Tuesday, May 18 at higher seed
Quarterfinals
Thursday, May 20 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seed, 7 p.m.
Final
Thursday, May 27 at site TBA, 7 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinals
Friday, May 21 at higher seeds, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, May 24 at higher seed, 6 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at higher seed, 6 p.m.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Monday, May 24 at Weston, 3 p.m.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Tuesday, May 25 at Bethel, 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Individual tournament, Wednesday, May 19 and Monday, May 24 at Wolfe Park, 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Individual tournament, Wednesday, May 19 and Monday, May 24 at Barlow, 3 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Tuesday, June 1 at Great River Golf Club, Milford, 8 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Wednesday, June 2 at Great River Golf Club, Milford, 8 a.m.