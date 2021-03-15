2021 SWC Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2021 SWC Girls Basketball Tournament will begin Tuesday, March 16 and conclude Friday, March 26 with the championship. Notre Dame-Fairfield is the top seed and the defending champion.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Championship History
2020 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 70, Newtown 40
2019 — NEWTOWN 52, Bethel 32
2018 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 48, Notre Dame-Fairfield 45
2017 — BETHEL 44, New Fairfield 37
2016 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 67, New Fairfield 64
2015 — NEW FAIRFIELD 58, Notre Dame-Fairfield 50
2014 — LAURALTON HALL 45, Kolbe Cathedral 36
2013 — Lauralton Hall
2012 — Lauralton Hall
2011 — Newtown
2010 — Pomperaug
2009 — Kolbe Cathedral
2008 — Kolbe Cathedral
2007 — Pomperaug
2006 — Pomperaug
2005 — Kolbe Cathedral
2004 — Masuk
2003 — Masuk
2002 — Masuk
2001 — Bunnell
2000 — Newtown
1999 — New Fairfield
1998 — Barlow
1997 — Masuk
1996 — Masuk