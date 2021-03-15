GameTime CT

2021 SWC Girls Basketball Tournament Bracket

|

Notre Dame of Fairfield’s Taylor Gibbs (10) releases a shot during girls basketball action against Kolbe Cathedral in Fairfield, Conn., on Tuesday Feb. 23, 2021.

The 2021 SWC Girls Basketball Tournament will begin Tuesday, March 16 and conclude Friday, March 26 with the championship. Notre Dame-Fairfield is the top seed and the defending champion.

TOURNAMENT BRACKET

 

Championship History

2020 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 70, Newtown 40
2019 — NEWTOWN 52, Bethel 32
2018 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 48, Notre Dame-Fairfield 45
2017 — BETHEL 44, New Fairfield 37
2016 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 67, New Fairfield 64
2015 — NEW FAIRFIELD 58, Notre Dame-Fairfield 50
2014 — LAURALTON HALL 45, Kolbe Cathedral 36
2013 — Lauralton Hall
2012 — Lauralton Hall
2011 — Newtown
2010 — Pomperaug
2009 — Kolbe Cathedral
2008 — Kolbe Cathedral
2007 — Pomperaug
2006 — Pomperaug
2005 — Kolbe Cathedral
2004 — Masuk
2003 — Masuk
2002 — Masuk
2001 — Bunnell
2000 — Newtown
1999 — New Fairfield
1998 — Barlow
1997 — Masuk
1996 — Masuk