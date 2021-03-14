2021 SWC Boys Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2021 SWC Boys Basketball Tournament tips off Monday, March 15 at the sites of the higher seeds. Defending champion Kolbe Cathedral is the top seed and Notre Dame-Fairfield is the second seed. Both have byes into Thursday’s quarterfinals. The semifinals will be Monday, March 22 at sites to be determined. The Championship date and site is TBA.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
2020 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 63, IMMACULATE 57
MVP: Jalen Sullivan, Kolbe Cathedral (14 points)
2019 — BUNNELL 64, Immaculate 62
MVP: Maximus Edwards, Bunnell (28 points)
2018 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 72, Immaculate 61
MVP: Noreaga Davis, NDFF (18 points)
2017 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 88, Bunnell 62
MVP: Tyler Bourne, NDFF (21 points, 8 assists)
2016 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 76, Immaculate 64
MVP: Jesse McIntosh, NDFF (23 points)
2015 — BUNNELL 75, Notre Dame-Fairfield 58
MVP: Ryan Pittman, Bunnell (22 points)
2014 — BUNNELL 68, Kolbe Cathedral 64
MVP: Issac Vann, Bunnell (20 points)
2013 — BUNNELL 71, Bethel 61
MVP: Matt Nolting, Bunnell (25 points)
2012 — IMMACULATE 64, Notre Dame-Fairfield 53
MVP: Dan McCorckle, Immaculate (17 points)
2011 — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 61, Pomperaug 52
MVP: Dan Upchurch, NDFF (17 points)
2010 — STRATFORD 53, Newtown 41
MVP: Brandon Sherrod, Stratford
2009 — BUNNELL 69, Notre Dame-Fairfield 59
2008 — STRATFORD 58, Kolbe Cathedral 49
MVP: Robert Dupree, Stratford
2007 — WESTON 70, Kolbe Cathedral 61
MVP: John Galvin, Weston (28 points)
2006 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 71, Stratford 68
MVP: T.J. Robinson, KC (18 points, 12 rebounds)
2005 — STRATFORD 61, Masuk 48
MVP: Sam Singletary, Stratford (16 points)
2004 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 52, Weston 50
MVP: Tishon Crowley, KC (17 points)
2003 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 84, Stratford 69
MVP: Marcus Brown, KC (22 points)
2002 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 67, Bunnell 52
MVP: T. Ron Christy, KC (24 points)
2001 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 84, Immaculate 57
MVP: T. Ron Christy, KC (19 points)
2000 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 77, Stratford 66
MVP: Kevin Jefferies, KC
1999 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 62, Stratford 60
MVP: Kevin Jefferies, KC (16 points)
1998 — STRATFORD 62, Kolbe Cathedral 58
MVP: Marcus Cox, Stratford (20 points)
1997 — IMMACULATE 73, Pomperaug 70
MVP: Sean Lomas, Immaculate (19 points)
1996 — KOLBE CATHEDRAL 85, Newtown 79
MVP: Eugene “Q” Davis, KC (22 points, 8 assists)