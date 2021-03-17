2021 Spring Sports Schedules, CIAC Tournament dates announced

The CIAC has published team schedules and tournament dates for the 2021 spring sports season. Practices are set to begin March 28 (baseball pitchers and catchers can begin Saturday, March 20).

The CIAC released its 2021 spring sports plan last week, including COVID-19 mitigation guidelines for each sport.

Below are links to the master schedules and the CIAC tournament dates for each sport. Team-by-team schedules can be found at CIACSports.com.

Qualifying Round: Saturday, May 2 at higher seeds

Tuesday, June 1 at higher seeds

Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds

Saturday, June 5 at higher seeds

Tuesday, June 8 at TBA

Tuesday, June 8 at TBA Finals: June 11-June 12 at Palmer Field, Middletown

Qualifying Round: Saturday, May 29 at higher seeds

Tuesday, June 1 at higher seeds

Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds

Friday, June 4 at higher seeds

June 7-8 at TBA

June 7-8 at TBA Finals: June 11-12 at TBA

Qualifying Round: May 28-29 at higher seeds

Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds

Saturday, June 5, 3 p.m. at higher seeds

Wednesday, June 9 at TBA

Wednesday, June 9 at TBA Finals: Saturday, June 12 at McMahon

Playdown: May 28-29 at higher seeds

Tuesday, June 1, 5 p.m. at higher seeds

Friday, June 4, 5 p.m. at higher seeds

Tuesday, June 8 at TBA

Tuesday, June 8 at TBA Finals: Saturday, June 12 at TBA

Division I: Monday, June 7, 8 a.m. at Tallwood CC, Hebron (1st/10th)

Division II: Monday, June 7, 8 a.m. at Timberlin GC (1st/10th)

Division III: Monday, June 7, 8 a.m. at Stanley GC (1st/10th)

Division IV: Tuesday, June 8, 8 a.m. at Fairview Farms (1st/10th)

Tuesday, June 8, 8 a.m. at Fairview Farms (1st/10th) State Open: Saturday, June 12, 1 p.m. at Black Hall Club

Division I: Wednesday, June 9, 8:30 a.m. at Grassy Hill (Shotgun)

Division II: Monday, June 7, 8:30 a.m.. at Farmington Woods (1st/10th)

Monday, June 7, 8:30 a.m.. at Farmington Woods (1st/10th) State Open: Saturday, June 12, 1 p.m. at Black Hall Club

Divisional Tournaments

Opening Round: Friday, May 28 @Higher Seed

Round of 16: Saturday, May 29 @Higher Seed

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, June 1 @Higher Seed

Semifinals: Wednesday, June 2 @Higher Seed

Wednesday, June 2 @Higher Seed Finals: Thursday, June 3

Individual Invitational Tournament at Wesleyan and Site TBA

Opening Round, Singles and Doubles: Saturday, June 5, Time TBA

Round of 16: Monday, June 7, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinals: Monday, June 7, 3 p.m.

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8, 3 p.m. Finals: Wednesday, June 9, 3 p.m.

Divisional Tournaments

Opening Round: Friday, May 28 at higher seeds

Round of 16: Saturday, May 29 at higher seeds

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, June 1 at higher seeds

Semifinals: Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds

Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds Finals: Thursday, June 3

Individual Invitational Tournament at Wesleyan and Site TBA

Opening Round, Singles and Doubles: Saturday, June 5, TBA

Round of 16: Monday, June 7, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinals: Monday, June 7, 3 p.m.

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8, 3 p.m. Finals: Wednesday, June 9, 3 p.m.

First Round: Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds

Quarterfinals: Friday, June 4 at higher seeds

Friday, June 4 at higher seeds Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8

Tuesday, June 8 Finals: Thursday, June 10 (Class M at 5 p.m., Class L at 7 p.m.)

Divisional and Open Championships at Willow Brook Park

Class LL: June 1, Field Events at 10 a.m., Running Events at 10:30 a.m.

Class L: June 1, Field Events at 4 p.m., Running Events at 4:30 p.m.

Class MM: June 2, Field Events at 10 a.m., Running Events at 10:30 a.m.

Class M: June 2, Field Events at 4:00 p.m., Running Events at 4:30 p.m.

Class S: June 3, Field Events at 3 p.m., Running Events at 3:30 p.m.

June 3, Field Events at 3 p.m., Running Events at 3:30 p.m. Open: June 9, Field Events at 1:30 p.m., Running Events at 2 p.m.

Multi-Event Championships at Manchester