2021 Spring Sports Schedules, CIAC Tournament dates announced

The CIAC has published team schedules and tournament dates for the 2021 spring sports season. Practices are set to begin March 28 (baseball pitchers and catchers can begin Saturday, March 20).
The CIAC released its 2021 spring sports plan last week, including COVID-19 mitigation guidelines for each sport.
Below are links to the master schedules and the CIAC tournament dates for each sport. Team-by-team schedules can be found at CIACSports.com.
BASEBALL
2021 Master Varsity Schedule
- Qualifying Round: Saturday, May 2 at higher seeds
- First Round: Tuesday, June 1 at higher seeds
- Second Round: Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds
- Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5 at higher seeds
- Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8 at TBA
- Finals: June 11-June 12 at Palmer Field, Middletown
SOFTBALL
2021 Master Varsity Schedule
- Qualifying Round: Saturday, May 29 at higher seeds
- First Round: Tuesday, June 1 at higher seeds
- Second Round: Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds
- Quarterfinals: Friday, June 4 at higher seeds
- Semifinals: June 7-8 at TBA
- Finals: June 11-12 at TBA
BOYS LACROSSE
2021 Master Varsity Schedule
- Qualifying Round: May 28-29 at higher seeds
- First Round: Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds
- Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5, 3 p.m. at higher seeds
- Semifinals: Wednesday, June 9 at TBA
- Finals: Saturday, June 12 at McMahon
GIRLS LACROSSE
2021 Varsity Schedule
- Playdown: May 28-29 at higher seeds
- First Round: Tuesday, June 1, 5 p.m. at higher seeds
- Quarterfinals: Friday, June 4, 5 p.m. at higher seeds
- Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8 at TBA
- Finals: Saturday, June 12 at TBA
BOYS GOLF
2021 Master Varsity Schedule
- Division I: Monday, June 7, 8 a.m. at Tallwood CC, Hebron (1st/10th)
- Division II: Monday, June 7, 8 a.m. at Timberlin GC (1st/10th)
- Division III: Monday, June 7, 8 a.m. at Stanley GC (1st/10th)
- Division IV: Tuesday, June 8, 8 a.m. at Fairview Farms (1st/10th)
- State Open: Saturday, June 12, 1 p.m. at Black Hall Club
GIRLS GOLF
2021 Master Varsity Schedule
- Division I: Wednesday, June 9, 8:30 a.m. at Grassy Hill (Shotgun)
- Division II: Monday, June 7, 8:30 a.m.. at Farmington Woods (1st/10th)
- State Open: Saturday, June 12, 1 p.m. at Black Hall Club
BOYS TENNIS
2021 Master Varsity Schedule
Divisional Tournaments
- Opening Round: Friday, May 28 @Higher Seed
- Round of 16: Saturday, May 29 @Higher Seed
- Quarterfinals: Tuesday, June 1 @Higher Seed
- Semifinals: Wednesday, June 2 @Higher Seed
- Finals: Thursday, June 3
Individual Invitational Tournament at Wesleyan and Site TBA
- Opening Round, Singles and Doubles: Saturday, June 5, Time TBA
- Round of 16: Monday, June 7, 10 a.m.
- Quarterfinals: Monday, June 7, 3 p.m.
- Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8, 3 p.m.
- Finals: Wednesday, June 9, 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
2021 Master Varsity Schedule
Divisional Tournaments
- Opening Round: Friday, May 28 at higher seeds
- Round of 16: Saturday, May 29 at higher seeds
- Quarterfinals: Tuesday, June 1 at higher seeds
- Semifinals: Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds
- Finals: Thursday, June 3
Individual Invitational Tournament at Wesleyan and Site TBA
- Opening Round, Singles and Doubles: Saturday, June 5, TBA
- Round of 16: Monday, June 7, 10 a.m.
- Quarterfinals: Monday, June 7, 3 p.m.
- Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8, 3 p.m.
- Finals: Wednesday, June 9, 3 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
2021 Master Varsity Schedule
- First Round: Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds
- Quarterfinals: Friday, June 4 at higher seeds
- Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8
- Finals: Thursday, June 10 (Class M at 5 p.m., Class L at 7 p.m.)
TRACK & FIELD
2021 Boys Master Varsity Schedule || 2021 Girls Master Varsity Schedule
Divisional and Open Championships at Willow Brook Park
- Class LL: June 1, Field Events at 10 a.m., Running Events at 10:30 a.m.
- Class L: June 1, Field Events at 4 p.m., Running Events at 4:30 p.m.
- Class MM: June 2, Field Events at 10 a.m., Running Events at 10:30 a.m.
- Class M: June 2, Field Events at 4:00 p.m., Running Events at 4:30 p.m.
- Class S: June 3, Field Events at 3 p.m., Running Events at 3:30 p.m.
- Open: June 9, Field Events at 1:30 p.m., Running Events at 2 p.m.
Multi-Event Championships at Manchester
- Girls Hammer Throw: June 14, 3:30 p.m.
- Boys Hammer Throw: June 14, 3:30 p.m.
- Girls Heptathlon: June 15, 10:30 a.m. and June 16, 10 a.m.
- Boys Decathlon: June 15, 10 a.m. and June 16, 10 a.m.
- Girls Steeplechase: June 15, 3:30 p.m.
- Boys Steeplechase: June 16, 3:30 p.m.