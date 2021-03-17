GameTime CT

2021 Spring Sports Schedules, CIAC Tournament dates announced

The Darien High School Blue Wave takes on the Wilton High School Warriors in their Class L boys lacrosse championship Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, Conn.

The CIAC has published team schedules and tournament dates for the 2021 spring sports season. Practices are set to begin March 28 (baseball pitchers and catchers can begin Saturday, March 20).

The CIAC released its 2021 spring sports plan last week, including COVID-19 mitigation guidelines for each sport.

Below are links to the master schedules and the CIAC tournament dates for each sport. Team-by-team schedules can be found at CIACSports.com

BASEBALL

2021 Master Varsity Schedule

  • Qualifying Round: Saturday, May 2 at higher seeds
  • First Round: Tuesday, June 1 at higher seeds
  • Second Round: Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds
  • Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5 at higher seeds
  • Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8 at TBA
  • Finals: June 11-June 12 at Palmer Field, Middletown

SOFTBALL

2021 Master Varsity Schedule

  • Qualifying Round: Saturday, May 29 at higher seeds
  • First Round: Tuesday, June 1 at higher seeds
  • Second Round: Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds
  • Quarterfinals: Friday, June 4 at higher seeds
  • Semifinals: June 7-8 at TBA
  • Finals: June 11-12 at TBA

BOYS LACROSSE

2021 Master Varsity Schedule

  • Qualifying Round: May 28-29 at higher seeds
  • First Round: Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds
  • Quarterfinals: Saturday, June 5, 3 p.m. at higher seeds
  • Semifinals: Wednesday, June 9 at TBA
  • Finals: Saturday, June 12 at McMahon

GIRLS LACROSSE

2021 Varsity Schedule

  • Playdown: May 28-29 at higher seeds
  • First Round: Tuesday, June 1, 5 p.m. at higher seeds
  • Quarterfinals: Friday, June 4, 5 p.m. at higher seeds
  • Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8 at TBA
  • Finals: Saturday, June 12 at TBA

BOYS GOLF

2021 Master Varsity Schedule

  • Division I: Monday, June 7, 8 a.m. at Tallwood CC, Hebron (1st/10th)
  • Division II: Monday, June 7, 8 a.m. at Timberlin GC (1st/10th)
  • Division III: Monday, June 7, 8 a.m. at Stanley GC (1st/10th)
  • Division IV: Tuesday, June 8, 8 a.m. at Fairview Farms (1st/10th)
  • State Open: Saturday, June 12, 1 p.m. at Black Hall Club

GIRLS GOLF

2021 Master Varsity Schedule

  • Division I: Wednesday, June 9, 8:30 a.m. at Grassy Hill (Shotgun)
  • Division II: Monday, June 7, 8:30 a.m.. at Farmington Woods (1st/10th)
  • State Open: Saturday, June 12, 1 p.m. at Black Hall Club

BOYS TENNIS

2021 Master Varsity Schedule

Divisional Tournaments
  • Opening Round: Friday, May 28 @Higher Seed
  • Round of 16: Saturday, May 29 @Higher Seed
  • Quarterfinals: Tuesday, June 1 @Higher Seed
  • Semifinals: Wednesday, June 2 @Higher Seed
  • Finals: Thursday, June 3
Individual Invitational Tournament at Wesleyan and Site TBA
  • Opening Round, Singles and Doubles: Saturday, June 5, Time TBA
  • Round of 16: Monday, June 7, 10 a.m.
  • Quarterfinals: Monday, June 7, 3 p.m.
  • Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8, 3 p.m.
  • Finals: Wednesday, June 9, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

2021 Master Varsity Schedule

Divisional Tournaments
  • Opening Round: Friday, May 28 at higher seeds
  • Round of 16: Saturday, May 29 at higher seeds
  • Quarterfinals: Tuesday, June 1 at higher seeds
  • Semifinals: Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds
  • Finals: Thursday, June 3
Individual Invitational Tournament at Wesleyan and Site TBA
  • Opening Round, Singles and Doubles: Saturday, June 5, TBA
  • Round of 16: Monday, June 7, 10 a.m.
  • Quarterfinals: Monday, June 7, 3 p.m.
  • Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8, 3 p.m.
  • Finals: Wednesday, June 9, 3 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

2021 Master Varsity Schedule

  • First Round: Wednesday, June 2 at higher seeds
  • Quarterfinals: Friday, June 4 at higher seeds
  • Semifinals: Tuesday, June 8
  • Finals: Thursday, June 10 (Class M at 5 p.m., Class L at 7 p.m.)

TRACK & FIELD

2021 Boys Master Varsity Schedule || 2021 Girls Master Varsity Schedule

Divisional and Open Championships at Willow Brook Park
  • Class LL: June 1, Field Events at 10 a.m., Running Events at 10:30 a.m.
  • Class L: June 1, Field Events at 4 p.m., Running Events at 4:30 p.m.
  • Class MM: June 2, Field Events at 10 a.m., Running Events at 10:30 a.m.
  • Class M: June 2, Field Events at 4:00 p.m., Running Events at 4:30 p.m.
  • Class S: June 3, Field Events at 3 p.m., Running Events at 3:30 p.m.
  • Open: June 9, Field Events at 1:30 p.m., Running Events at 2 p.m.
Multi-Event Championships at Manchester
  • Girls Hammer Throw: June 14, 3:30 p.m.
  • Boys Hammer Throw: June 14, 3:30 p.m.
  • Girls Heptathlon: June 15, 10:30 a.m. and June 16, 10 a.m.
  • Boys Decathlon: June 15, 10 a.m. and June 16, 10 a.m.
  • Girls Steeplechase: June 15, 3:30 p.m.
  • Boys Steeplechase: June 16, 3:30 p.m.