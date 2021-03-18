GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Girls Basketball

2021 Shoreline Girls Basketball Tournament bracket

|

East Hampton celebrates winning the 2020 Shoreline Girls Basketball championship. The Bellringers are the top seed in the 2021 SLC tournament (Photo Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media)

The 2021 Shoreline Girls Basketball Tournament will tip off with first-round play-in games on Saturday, March 20 and conclude Friday, March 26 with the championship.

East Hampton is the top seed and defending tournament champion.

Coginchaug (7-4) and Valley Regional (7-4) were in line to be the No. 5 or 6 seeds, but both teams have withdrawn from the tournament due to COVID quarantines

The tournament has been re-seeded to account for the changes.

TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Recent Championship History

2020EAST HAMPTON 32, Morgan 16
2019 — CROMWELL 41, East Hamption 25
2018 — CROMWELL 55, Coginchaug 51 OT
2017 — CROMWELL 48, East Hampton 36
2016 — CROMWELL 57, Morgan 50
2015 — MORGAN 53, Cromwell 52 OT
2014 — CROMWELL 41, Morgan 40 OT