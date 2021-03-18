2021 Shoreline Girls Basketball Tournament bracket

The 2021 Shoreline Girls Basketball Tournament will tip off with first-round play-in games on Saturday, March 20 and conclude Friday, March 26 with the championship.
East Hampton is the top seed and defending tournament champion.
Coginchaug (7-4) and Valley Regional (7-4) were in line to be the No. 5 or 6 seeds, but both teams have withdrawn from the tournament due to COVID quarantines.
The tournament has been re-seeded to account for the changes.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Recent Championship History
2020 — EAST HAMPTON 32, Morgan 16
2019 — CROMWELL 41, East Hamption 25
2018 — CROMWELL 55, Coginchaug 51 OT
2017 — CROMWELL 48, East Hampton 36
2016 — CROMWELL 57, Morgan 50
2015 — MORGAN 53, Cromwell 52 OT
2014 — CROMWELL 41, Morgan 40 OT