2021 Shoreline Girls Basketball Tournament bracket

The 2021 Shoreline Girls Basketball Tournament will tip off with first-round play-in games on Saturday, March 20 and conclude Friday, March 26 with the championship.

East Hampton is the top seed and defending tournament champion.

Coginchaug (7-4) and Valley Regional (7-4) were in line to be the No. 5 or 6 seeds, but both teams have withdrawn from the tournament due to COVID quarantines.

The tournament has been re-seeded to account for the changes.