GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

2021 Shoreline Conference spring postseason tournament scoreboard / schedule

|

The 2021 Shoreline Conference Spring postseason tournament schedule. For more information visit the Shoreline Conference site.

SHORELINE CONFERENCE

BASEBALL

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 24 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds

Final

Friday, May 28 at Palmer Field, Middletown, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Play-In

Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 24 at higher seeds, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds, 4 p.m.

Final

Thursday, May 27 at TBA

BOYS LACROSSE

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds, TBA

Final

Thursday, May 27 at Indian River Complex, Clinton, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Monday, May 24

Nos. 1 and 2 singles at Old Saybrook, TBA

Nos. 3, 4 and 5 singles at Lyme-Old Lyme, TBA

Doubles at Westbrook, TBA

GIRLS TENNIS

Monday, May 24

Nos. 1 and 2 singles at Old Saybrook, TBA

Nos. 3, 4 and 5 singles at Lyme-Old Lyme, TBA

Doubles at Westbrook, TBA

BOYS & GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Wednesday, May 26

at Old Saybrook, TBA

GOLF

Tuesday, May 25 at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain, 9 a.m. shotgun

 