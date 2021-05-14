2021 Shoreline Conference spring postseason tournament scoreboard / schedule

The 2021 Shoreline Conference Spring postseason tournament schedule. For more information visit the Shoreline Conference site.
SHORELINE CONFERENCE
BASEBALL
Quarterfinals
Monday, May 24 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds
Final
Friday, May 28 at Palmer Field, Middletown, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Play-In
Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds
Quarterfinals
Monday, May 24 at higher seeds, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds, 4 p.m.
Final
Thursday, May 27 at TBA
BOYS LACROSSE
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds, TBA
Final
Thursday, May 27 at Indian River Complex, Clinton, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday, May 24
Nos. 1 and 2 singles at Old Saybrook, TBA
Nos. 3, 4 and 5 singles at Lyme-Old Lyme, TBA
Doubles at Westbrook, TBA
GIRLS TENNIS
Monday, May 24
Nos. 1 and 2 singles at Old Saybrook, TBA
Nos. 3, 4 and 5 singles at Lyme-Old Lyme, TBA
Doubles at Westbrook, TBA
BOYS & GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Wednesday, May 26
at Old Saybrook, TBA
GOLF
Tuesday, May 25 at Stanley Golf Course, New Britain, 9 a.m. shotgun