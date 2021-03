2021 Shoreline Boys Basketball Tournament bracket

The 2021 Shoreline Boys Basketball Tournament will tip off Saturday, March 20 with first-round games and run until Saturday, March 27 with the championship.

All of the league’s teams qualify for this year’s tournament. Morgan is the No. 1 seed and has a bye into Tuesday’s quarterfinal round along with No. 2 Cromwell, No. 3 Valley Regional and No. 4 East Hampton.

Defending tournament champion Old Lyme is the No. 6 seed and will play in the first round Saturday.