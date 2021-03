2021 SCC/SWC Ice Hockey Tournament Brackets

The 2021 SCC/SWC Boys Ice Hockey tournaments will begin this week and weekend.

The SCC/SWC Division II tournament will begin on Thursday, March 16. The SCC/SWC Division I tournament and Division III tournament will begin on Saturday, March 20. All league teams qualified for the tournaments this season.

Fairfield Prep is the Division I defending champion — and top seed. Branford is the two-time Division II defending champion.

Sheehan is the three-time Division III defending champion, but moved up to Division II this season.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2020

2019

2018

2017

Division I — HAMDEN 4, NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN 2

2016

Division I — FAIRFIELD PREP 3, NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN 3 (FP wins in shoutout 1-0)

2015

Division I — NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN 3, HAMDEN 2

2014

Note: The SCC and SWC merged hockey leagues beginning in 2014.

Division I — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD 5, NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN 2

2013

SCC

Division I — FAIRFIELD PREP 6, NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN 2

SWC

Division II/III — WATERTOWN-POMPERAUG def. BBD

2012

SCC

Division II — BRANFORD 5, HAND 4 (OT)

SWC

Division II/III — BBD def. NEWTOWN

2011

SCC

Division II — HAND 3, GUILFORD 1

SWC

Division II/III — WATERTOWN-POMPERAUG def. BBD

2010

SCC

Division II — CHESHIRE 3, AMITY 2

SWC

Division I — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD def. IMMACULATE

2009

SCC

Division II — CHESHIRE 4, AMITY 2

SWC

Division I — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD

2008

SCC

Division II — AMITY 4, CHESHIRE 0

SWC

Division I — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD def. IMMACULATE

2007

SCC

Division II — SHEEHAN 5, BRANFORD 2

SWC

Division I — IMMACULATE def. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD

2006

Note: The SCC didn’t run a hockey championship from 2000-06.

SWC

Division I — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD def. IMMACULATE

2005

SWC

Division I — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD def. IMMACULATE

2004

SWC

Division I — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD def. IMMACULLATE

2003

SWC

Division I — IMMACULATE def. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD

2002

SWC

Division I — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD def. IMMACULATE

2001

SWC

Division I — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD def. IMMACULATE

2000

SWC

Division II/III — IMMACULATE def. NEW MILFORD

1999

Note: Final year of SCC championships until 2007

SCC

Division I — NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN 7, FAIRFIELD PREP 3

SWC

Division II/III — MASUK def. NEW MILFORD

1998

SCC

Division I — HAMDEN 5, NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN 2

SWC

Division II/III — NEW MILFORD def. JOEL BARLOW

1997

SCC

Division I — FAIRFIELD PREP 5, NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN 2

SWC

Division I — NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD def. NEW MILFORD

1996

SWC