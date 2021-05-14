GameTime CT

2021 SCC spring postseason tournament scoreboard / schedule

The 2021 Southern Connecticut Conference Spring postseason tournament schedule. For more information visit the SCC website.

BASEBALL

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 24 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seed

Final

Thursday, May 27 at Piurek Field, West Haven, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 24 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seed

Final

Thursday, May 27 at Biondi Field, West Haven, 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Division I

First Round

Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds

Final

Thursday, May 27 at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Semifinals

Monday, May 24 at higher seed

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division I

First Round

Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds

Final

Thursday, May 27 at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven, 5 p.m.

Division II

Semifinals

Monday, May 24 at higher seed

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven, 5 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

First Round

Tuesday, May 25 – time TBD

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 26 at higher seeds

Final

Friday, May 28 at highest remaining seed, 6 p.m.

BOYS & GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

East Sectional

Monday, May 17 at Bowen Field – 2:30 p.m.

Teams participating: Amity Regional, Cheshire, Daniel Hand, Foran, Guilford, Hillhouse, Jonathan Law, Lyman Hall, Sheehan, Shelton

West Sectional

Tuesday, May 18 at Bowen Field – 2:30 p.m.

Teams participating: Branford, Career, East Haven, Fairfield Prep, Hamden, Lauralton Hall, Mercy, Notre Dame, Sacred Heart Academy Wilbur Cross, West Haven, Xavier

Championship Meet

Tuesday, May 25 at Bowen Field, New Haven – 1 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Division I

First Round

Monday, May 24 at higher seeds, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds, 3:30 p.m.

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at higher seed, time TBA

Division II

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds, 3:30 p.m.

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at higher seed, time TBA

GIRLS TENNIS

Division I

First Round

Monday, May 24 at higher seeds, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds, 3:30 p.m.

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at higher seed, time TBA

Division II

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds, 3:30 p.m.

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at higher seed, time TBA

BOYS GOLF

Tuesday, May 25 at Race Brook Country Club, Orange, 8 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Tuesday, June 1 at Oronoque Country Club, Stratford, 9 a.m.