2021 SCC spring postseason tournament scoreboard / schedule

The 2021 Southern Connecticut Conference Spring postseason tournament schedule. For more information visit the SCC website.
BASEBALL
Quarterfinals
Monday, May 24 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seed
Final
Thursday, May 27 at Piurek Field, West Haven, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Quarterfinals
Monday, May 24 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seed
Final
Thursday, May 27 at Biondi Field, West Haven, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Division I
First Round
Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds
Final
Thursday, May 27 at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven, 7:30 p.m.
Division II
Semifinals
Monday, May 24 at higher seed
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Division I
First Round
Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds
Final
Thursday, May 27 at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven, 5 p.m.
Division II
Semifinals
Monday, May 24 at higher seed
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven, 5 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
First Round
Tuesday, May 25 – time TBD
Semifinals
Wednesday, May 26 at higher seeds
Final
Friday, May 28 at highest remaining seed, 6 p.m.
BOYS & GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
East Sectional
Monday, May 17 at Bowen Field – 2:30 p.m.
Teams participating: Amity Regional, Cheshire, Daniel Hand, Foran, Guilford, Hillhouse, Jonathan Law, Lyman Hall, Sheehan, Shelton
West Sectional
Tuesday, May 18 at Bowen Field – 2:30 p.m.
Teams participating: Branford, Career, East Haven, Fairfield Prep, Hamden, Lauralton Hall, Mercy, Notre Dame, Sacred Heart Academy Wilbur Cross, West Haven, Xavier
Championship Meet
Tuesday, May 25 at Bowen Field, New Haven – 1 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Division I
First Round
Monday, May 24 at higher seeds, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds, 3:30 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at higher seed, time TBA
Division II
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds, 3:30 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at higher seed, time TBA
GIRLS TENNIS
Division I
First Round
Monday, May 24 at higher seeds, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds, 3:30 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at higher seed, time TBA
Division II
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 25 at higher seeds, 3:30 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at higher seed, time TBA
BOYS GOLF
Tuesday, May 25 at Race Brook Country Club, Orange, 8 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Tuesday, June 1 at Oronoque Country Club, Stratford, 9 a.m.