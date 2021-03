2021 SCC Girls Ice Hockey Tournament Brackets

The 2021 SCC Girls Ice Hockey tournaments will begin on Tuesday, March 23.

The West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy co-op is the top seed and Guilford is the No. 2 seed.

Guilford is the defending champions.

Three teams in the SCC — Hand/Coginchaug co-op, Hamden/Lyman Hall/Wilbur Cross co-op and Amity/North Haven/Cheshire co-op — are not participating in the tournament due COVID-19 quarantine protocols.