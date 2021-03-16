2021 SCC Girls Basketball Tournament Brackets

The 2021 SCC Girls Basketball Tournaments will tip-off Wednesday, March 17 at sites of the higher seeds and conclude Thursday, March 25 at sites and times to be determined.

This year, in the COVID-shortened season, the SCC has split into two divisions and will run two tournaments. In Division I, Sheehan is the top seed and Hand is the No. 2 seed. Both have byes into the quarterfinal round. Hamden, the overall defending champion for the past two seasons, is the No. 4 seed.

In Division II, Sacred Heart Academy is the top seed and West Haven the No. 2 seed. They have byes into the quarterfinals.