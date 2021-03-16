2021 SCC Girls Basketball Tournament Brackets

The 2021 SCC Girls Basketball Tournaments will tip-off Wednesday, March 17 at sites of the higher seeds and conclude Thursday, March 25 at sites and times to be determined.
This year, in the COVID-shortened season, the SCC has split into two divisions and will run two tournaments. In Division I, Sheehan is the top seed and Hand is the No. 2 seed. Both have byes into the quarterfinal round. Hamden, the overall defending champion for the past two seasons, is the No. 4 seed.
In Division II, Sacred Heart Academy is the top seed and West Haven the No. 2 seed. They have byes into the quarterfinals.
DIVISION I BRACKET
DIVISION II BRACKET
Championship History
2020 — HAMDEN 40, East Haven 36
2019 — HAMDEN 65, East Haven 49
2018 — MERCY 64, East Haven 40
2017 — MERCY 49, Hand 39
2016 — HAND 48, Mercy 46
2015 — MERCY 57, Hand 52
2014 — MERCY 56, Career 32
2013 — CAREER 48, Mercy 35
2012 — CAREER 63, Hillhouse 61
2011 — HILLHOUSE 50, Mercy 43
2010 — BRANFORD 70, Hillhouse 57
2009 — HILLHOUSE 70, Career 61
2008 — CAREER 77, Branford 49
2007 — MERCY 62, Guilford 54
2006 — CAREER 64, Hillhouse 51
2005 — HILLHOUSE 56, Wilbur Cross 52
2004 — HILLHOUSE 55, Wilbur Cross 28
2003 — GUILFORD 59, Hillhouse 56
2002 — GUILFORD 71, Branford 53
2001 — GUILFORD 71, Career 48
2000 — HILLHOUSE 81, Guilford 69
1999 — HILLHOUSE 71, Guilford 64
1998 — LYMAN HALL 57, Hillhouse 56
1997 — GUILFORD 57, Lyman Hall 32
1996 — SACRED HEART ACADEMY 49, Mercy 38
1995 — SHELTON 42, Sacred Heart Academy 36