2021 SCC Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets

The 2021 SCC Boys Basketball Tournaments will start this week and weekend and end on on Friday, March 26 at sites and times to be determined.
This year, in the COVID-shortened season, the SCC has split into two divisions and will run two tournaments. In Division I West Haven is the No. 1 seed and Xavier is No. 2. Wilbur Cross is the defending champions and the No. 5 seed in the Division I tournament this year. Fairfield Prep and Hillhouse both withdrew from the tournament, due to both programs being in COVID quarantine, effectively ending their 2021 seasons.
In Division II, Lyman Hall is the No. 1 seed and East Haven is the No. 2 seed. They have byes into the quarterfinals.
DIVISION I BRACKET
DIVISION II BRACKET
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
2020 — WILBUR CROSS 49, Notre Dame-West Haven 48
2019 — WILBUR CROSS 54, Notre Dame-West Haven 40
2018 — HAMDEN 67, Hillhouse 49
2017 — HILLHOUSE 70, Notre Dame-West Haven 62
2016 — FAIRFIELD PREP 66, Hillhouse 63
2015 — CAREER 81, Fairfield Prep 59
2014 — FAIRFIELD PREP 56, Hillhouse 52
2013 — HILLHOUSE 53, Fairfield Prep 47 OT
2012 — CAREER 60, Hillhouse 55
2011 — HILLHOUSE 53, Career 45
2010 — NORTH HAVEN 41, Hillhouse 34
2009 — HILLHOUSE 55, Hamden 36
2008 — WILBUR CROSS 74, Amity 58
2007 — HILLHOUSE 64, Amity 42
2006 — HILLHOUSE 76, Hand 47
2005 — XAVIER 58, Hamden 50
2004 — WILBUR CROSS 59, Xavier 54
2003 — WILBUR CROSS 98, Hillhouse 72
2002 — CAREER 69, Wilbur Cross 57
2001 — XAVIER 61, Wilbur Cross 48
2000 — WILBUR CROSS 67, Notre Dame-West Haven 42
1999 — WILBUR CROSS 68, Shelton 56
1998 — WILBUR CROSS 81, Hillhouse 78
1997 — XAVIER 73, Hillhouse 52
1996 — HILLHOUSE 63, West Haven 61 OT
1995 — XAVIER 62, Fairfield Prep 36
Title Count: Hillhouse, 7; Wilbur Cross 7, Xavier 4, Career 3, Fairfield Prep 2, North Haven and Hamden 1