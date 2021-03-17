2021 SCC Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets

The 2021 SCC Boys Basketball Tournaments will start this week and weekend and end on on Friday, March 26 at sites and times to be determined.

This year, in the COVID-shortened season, the SCC has split into two divisions and will run two tournaments. In Division I West Haven is the No. 1 seed and Xavier is No. 2. Wilbur Cross is the defending champions and the No. 5 seed in the Division I tournament this year. Fairfield Prep and Hillhouse both withdrew from the tournament, due to both programs being in COVID quarantine, effectively ending their 2021 seasons.

In Division II, Lyman Hall is the No. 1 seed and East Haven is the No. 2 seed. They have byes into the quarterfinals.

(Note: Drag tournament window to navigate or click link, above, for full bracket page)