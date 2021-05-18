GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

2021 NVL spring postseason tournament scoreboard / schedule

|

The 2021 Naugatuck Valley League Spring postseason tournament schedule.

This post will be updated when the rest of the tournaments are announced.

BASEBALL

Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Monday, May 24 at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury

SOFTBALL

Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds

Semifinals

Monday, May 24 at Seymour High, Seymour

Final

Wednesday, May 26 at Seymour High, Seymour

BOYS & GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Saturday, May 22 at Torrington High, Torrington

GOLF

Thursday, June 3 at Watertown Golf Club, Watertown

BOYS TENNIS

Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25 at Wilby High, Waterbiry

GIRLS TENNIS

Single and Double Tournament

Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25 at Woodland High, Beacon Falls