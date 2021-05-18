2021 NVL spring postseason tournament scoreboard / schedule

The 2021 Naugatuck Valley League Spring postseason tournament schedule.
This post will be updated when the rest of the tournaments are announced.
BASEBALL
Quarterfinals
Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Monday, May 24 at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at Municipal Stadium, Waterbury
SOFTBALL
Quarterfinals
Saturday, May 22 at higher seeds
Semifinals
Monday, May 24 at Seymour High, Seymour
Final
Wednesday, May 26 at Seymour High, Seymour
BOYS & GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Saturday, May 22 at Torrington High, Torrington
GOLF
Thursday, June 3 at Watertown Golf Club, Watertown
BOYS TENNIS
Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25 at Wilby High, Waterbiry
GIRLS TENNIS
Single and Double Tournament
Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25 at Woodland High, Beacon Falls