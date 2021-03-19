2021 NVL Girls Basketball Tournament brackets

The 2021 NVL Girls Basketball Tournament will tip off Saturday, March 20 with a 16-team first round and continue into the following week.

All of the league’s teams are eligible to participate, but Derby has opted out, which gives top-seeded defending champion Holy Cross a bye into the quarterfinals.

Due to the fluctuating team schedules this season, the NVL seeding was done by a committee of coaches and athletic directors on Thursday night.

Tournament game times are TBA. No fans will be allowed to attend.

Championship History 2020 — HOLY CROSS 63, St. Paul 56

2019 — ST. PAUL 57, Holy Cross 51

2018 — SACRED HEART 44, Naugatuck 37

2017 — ST. PAUL 47, Holy Cross 30

2016 — HOLY CROSS 61, Kennedy 56

2015 — TORRINGTON 56, Holy Cross 55

2014 — HOLY CROSS 48, St. Paul 38

2013 — TORRINGTON 40, Watertown 38

2012 — HOLY CROSS 57, Torrington 54

2011 — HOLY CROSS 65, Torrington 48

2010 — HOLY CROSS 52, Torrington 49

2009 — KENNEDY 62, Torrington 47

2008 — HOLY CROSS 57, Torrington 44

2007 — HOLY CROSS 62, Torrington 48

2006 — HOLY CROSS 47, Sacred Heart 31

2005 — HOLY CROSS 60, Wilby 52