2021 NVL Boys Basketball Tournament bracket

The 2021 NVL Boys Basketball Tournament will tip off Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21 with a 16-team first round and continue into the following week with the championship on Friday, March 26.
All of the league’s teams are eligible to participate. Sacred Heart, playing its its last NVL tournament since it was announced the school would be closing after the academic year, is the No. 1 seed. Naugatuck, the defending champion, is the No. 3 seed.
Due to the fluctuating team schedules this season, the NVL seeding was done by a committee of coaches and athletic directors on Thursday night.
Tournament game times are TBA. Most of of the first round games will tip off Saturday.
No. 14 Crosby at No. 3 Naugatuck and No. 9 Wolcott at No. 8 Wilby first-round games will be played Sunday.
TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Championship History
2020 — NAUGATUCK 73, Holy Cross 54
2019 — Sacred Heart 75, Torrington 54
2018 — Sacred Heart 52, Holy Cross 50
2017 — Sacred Heart 60, Holy Cross 51
2016 — Sacred Heart 102, Wilby 72
2015 — Sacred Heart 68, Crosby 66
2014 — Crosby 73, Sacred Heart 64
2013 — Crosby 58, Wilby 56
2012 — Watertown 72, Holy Cross 61
2011 — Crosby 77, Holy Cross 61
2010 — Crosby
2009 — Crosby
2008 — Crosby
2007 — Crosby, Holy Cross & Torrington
2006 — Crosby
2005 — Crosby
2004 — Crosby
2003 — Sacred Heart
2002 — Sacred Heart
2001 — Holy Cross
1999 — Holy Cross
1998 — Crosby
1997 — Holy Cross
1996 — Holy Cross
1995 — Holy Cross
1994 — Holy Cross
1993 — Wilby
1992 — Wilby
1991 — Kennedy
1990 — Kennedy
1989 — Kennedy
1988 — Holy Cross
1987 — Crosby
1986 — Wilby
1985 — Crosby
1984 — Sacred Heart
1983 — Ansonia
1982 — Crosby
1981 — Holy Cross
1980 — Sacred Heart
1979 — Holy Cross
1978 — Crosby
1977 — Holy Cross
1976 — Holy Cross
1975 — Crosby
1974 — Wilby
1973 — Holy Cross
1972 — Kennedy
1971 — Sacred Heart
1970 — Sacred Heart
1969 — Naugatuck
1968 — Wilby
1967 — Sacred Heart
1966 — Crosby
1965 — Sacred Heart
1964 — Croft & Sacred Heart
1963 — Croft & Sacred Heart
1962 — Ansonia
1961 — Croft & Crosby
1960 — Naugatuck
1959 — Naugatuck
1958 — Crosby & Torrington
1957 — Naugatuck
1956 — Naugatuck & Sacred Heart
1955 — Naugatuck
1954 — Crosby & Torrington
1953 — Torrington
1952 — Ansonia, Torrington & Wilby
1951 — Ansona & Crosby
1950 — Ansonia
1949 — Torrington
1948 — Torrington
1947 — Leavenworth
1946 — Naugatuck
1945 — Naugatuck
1944 — Torrington
1943 — Harding
1942 — Harding & Torrington
1941 — Norrington
1940 — Naugatuck
1939 — Naugatuck & Torrington
1938 — Naugatuck
1937 — Harding
1936 — Bridgeport Central & Torrington
1935 — Bridgeport Central
1934 — Bridgeport Central
1933 — Bridgeport Central
1932 — Naugatuck
1931 — Naugatuck