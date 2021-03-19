2021 NVL Boys Basketball Tournament bracket

The 2021 NVL Boys Basketball Tournament will tip off Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21 with a 16-team first round and continue into the following week with the championship on Friday, March 26.

All of the league’s teams are eligible to participate. Sacred Heart, playing its its last NVL tournament since it was announced the school would be closing after the academic year, is the No. 1 seed. Naugatuck, the defending champion, is the No. 3 seed.

Due to the fluctuating team schedules this season, the NVL seeding was done by a committee of coaches and athletic directors on Thursday night.

Tournament game times are TBA. Most of of the first round games will tip off Saturday.

No. 14 Crosby at No. 3 Naugatuck and No. 9 Wolcott at No. 8 Wilby first-round games will be played Sunday.