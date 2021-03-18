2021 NCCC Girls Basketball Tournament bracket

The NCCC Girls Basketball Tournament will tip off Monday, March 22 with quarterfinals and conclude Friday, March 26 with the championship.
The NCCC was divided into two divisions, with the top four teams in each qualifying for the championship tournament bracket and the lower two teams playing a consolation.
The seeds cross over to play each other. Rockville has withdrawn from the tournament due to COVID issues.
West: 1. Suffield; 2. Windsor Locks; 3. Canton; 4. Granby Memorial || 5. East Granby; 6. HMTCA.
East: 1. Bolton; 2. Coventry; 3. Ellington; 4. Somers || 5. Stafford; 6. East Windsor.
Below is the main championship bracket for the NCCC title. Losers of the first and second round games will play each other as consolation at dates to be determined. For more information visit collinsvillepress.com.
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Recent Championship History
2020 — CANTON 46, SUFFIELD 32
2019 — CANTON 62, SMSA 42
2018 — EAST WINDSOR 43, Canton 42
2017 — SUFFIELD 53, East Windsor 29
2016 — ENFIELD 48, Bolton 41
2015 — AVON 60, Bolton 46
2014 — AVON 43, Bolton 26
2013 — ELLINGTON 59, Avon 56
2012 — ELLINGTON 48, Suffield 45
2011 — ELLINGTON 60, East Granby 45
2010 — AVON 54, Ellington 47
2009 — AVON 33, Tolland 21