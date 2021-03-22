2021 NCCC Boys Basketball Tournament bracket

The NCCC Boys Basketball Tournament will tip off Monday, March 22 with quarterfinals and conclude Friday, March 26 with the championship.

The NCCC was divided into two divisions, with the top four teams in each qualifying for the championship tournament bracket and the lower two teams playing a consolation. The seeds cross over to play each other.

West: 1. SMSA; 2. Canton; 3. Granby; 4. Windsor Locks || 5. Suffield; 6. East Granby; 7. HMTCA.

East: 1. Ellington; 2. Rockville; 3. Somers; 4. Stafford || 5. Bolton; 6. East Windsor; 7. Coventry.

Below is the main championship bracket for the NCCC title. Losers of the first and second round games will play each other as consolation. For more information visit collinsvillepress.com.

Live streams: Quarterfinals — Stafford at SMSA | Somers at Canton

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET