2021 NCCC Boys Basketball Tournament bracket

The NCCC Boys Basketball Tournament will tip off Monday, March 22 with quarterfinals and conclude Friday, March 26 with the championship.
The NCCC was divided into two divisions, with the top four teams in each qualifying for the championship tournament bracket and the lower two teams playing a consolation. The seeds cross over to play each other.
West: 1. SMSA; 2. Canton; 3. Granby; 4. Windsor Locks || 5. Suffield; 6. East Granby; 7. HMTCA.
East: 1. Ellington; 2. Rockville; 3. Somers; 4. Stafford || 5. Bolton; 6. East Windsor; 7. Coventry.
Below is the main championship bracket for the NCCC title. Losers of the first and second round games will play each other as consolation. For more information visit collinsvillepress.com.
Live streams: Quarterfinals — Stafford at SMSA | Somers at Canton
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Recent Tournament History
2020 — CANTON 56, Granby Memorial 49
2019 — GRANBY MEMORIAL 50, Ellington 39
2018 — CLASSICAL 50, Granby Memorial 47
2017 — SMSA 66, Classical 50
2016 — EAST WINDSOR 57, Canton 54
2015 — AVON 48, SMSA 44
2014 — EAST WINDSOR 41, Granby Memorial 36 OT
2013 — AVON 71, Granby Memorial 36