2021 Ice Hockey Conference Tournament Schedules

The conference playoff schedules have been set across the state.

The SCC will host its regular three tournaments (Division I, Division II and Division III), the CCC will host its three tournaments (CCC North, CCC South 1 and CCC South 2) and the FCIAC will host two tournaments — new this season — (Division I and Division II/III).

Here are how the conference tournaments will look:

Division I Tournament

No. 1 Fairfield Prep received a bye

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 20

No. 7 Hamden at No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven, at Bennett Rink, 1 p.m.

No. 5 West Haven at No. 4 Notre Dame-Fairfield, at Shelton Rinks, 4:15 p.m.

No. 6 Immaculate at No. 3 Xavier, at Champions Skating Rink, 6:20 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 23, times and location TBD

Winner of No. 5 West Haven/No. 4 Notre Dame-Fairfield at No. 1 Fairfield Prep

Winner of No. 6 Immaculate/No 3 Xavier vs. Winner of No. 7 Hamden/No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven

Final

Friday, March 26, Bennett Rink, 7 p.m.

Teams TBA

Division II Tournament

All 11 Division II teams make the tournament. The top five seeds will receive a bye in the first round.

First Round: Thursday, March 18 at the home rink of the higher seeds: No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8, times are TBD.

Division III Tournament

Quarterfinals

No. 1 BBD and No. 2 Milford co-op both received byes

Saturday, March 20

No. 6 JBWA at No. 3 Newtown/New Fairfield, at Danbury Ice Arena, 3:10 p.m.

No. 5 New Milford at No. 4 Masuk, at Shelton Rinks, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 24, times and location TBD

Winner of No. 5 New Milford/No. 4 Masuk at No. 1 BBD

Winner of No. 6 JBWA/No 3 Newtown/New Fairfield vs. No. 2 Milford co-op

Final

Saturday, March 27, Bennett Rink, TBD

FCIAC

Division I Tournament

All six Division I teams will make the tournament and the top two seeds with receive a bye in the first round.

Playdown Round: Monday, March 22 or Tuesday, March 23 at the higher seeds: No. 6 at No. 3, No. 5 at No. 4, times are TBD.

Division II/III Tournament

All five Division II/III teams will make the tournament and the top three seeds with receive a bye in the first round.

Playdown Round: Monday, March 22 or Tuesday, March 23 at the higher seed: No. 5 at No. 4, times are TBD.

CCC

Language has been added stating that a consolation game will be held for teams that do not advance from round 1.

CCC North Tournament

All six CCC North teams will make the tournament and the top two seeds with receive a bye in the first round. The tournament will be held on the final week of the season.

First Round: Monday, March 22 or Tuesday, March 23, will be held at the higher seed: No. 6 at No. 3, No. 5 at No. 4, times are TBD.

CCC South Tournament

The top six teams in the CCC South teams will make the tournament and the top two seeds with receive a bye in the first round. The tournament will be held on the final week of the season.

First Round: Monday, March 22 or Tuesday, March 23, will be held at the higher seed: No. 6 at No. 3, No. 5 at No. 4, times are TBD.

CCC South Consolation Tournament

The bottom four teams in the CCC South teams will make the tournament. The tournament will be held on the final week of the season.