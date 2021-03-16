2021 Ice Hockey Conference Tournament Schedules

The conference playoff schedules have been set across the state.
The SCC will host its regular three tournaments (Division I, Division II and Division III), the CCC will host its three tournaments (CCC North, CCC South 1 and CCC South 2) and the FCIAC will host two tournaments — new this season — (Division I and Division II/III).
Here are how the conference tournaments will look:
SCC/SWC
Division I Tournament
No. 1 Fairfield Prep received a bye
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 20
No. 7 Hamden at No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven, at Bennett Rink, 1 p.m.
No. 5 West Haven at No. 4 Notre Dame-Fairfield, at Shelton Rinks, 4:15 p.m.
No. 6 Immaculate at No. 3 Xavier, at Champions Skating Rink, 6:20 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 23, times and location TBD
Winner of No. 5 West Haven/No. 4 Notre Dame-Fairfield at No. 1 Fairfield Prep
Winner of No. 6 Immaculate/No 3 Xavier vs. Winner of No. 7 Hamden/No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven
Final
Friday, March 26, Bennett Rink, 7 p.m.
Teams TBA
Division II Tournament
All 11 Division II teams make the tournament. The top five seeds will receive a bye in the first round.
- First Round: Thursday, March 18 at the home rink of the higher seeds: No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8, times are TBD.
- Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 20 at the higher seeds, times are TBD.
- Semifinals: Wednesday, March 24 at the higher seeds, times are TBD.
- Championship: Saturday, March 27 at Bennett Rinks, time TBD.
Division III Tournament
Quarterfinals
No. 1 BBD and No. 2 Milford co-op both received byes
Saturday, March 20
No. 6 JBWA at No. 3 Newtown/New Fairfield, at Danbury Ice Arena, 3:10 p.m.
No. 5 New Milford at No. 4 Masuk, at Shelton Rinks, 8:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 24, times and location TBD
Winner of No. 5 New Milford/No. 4 Masuk at No. 1 BBD
Winner of No. 6 JBWA/No 3 Newtown/New Fairfield vs. No. 2 Milford co-op
Final
Saturday, March 27, Bennett Rink, TBD
FCIAC
Division I Tournament
All six Division I teams will make the tournament and the top two seeds with receive a bye in the first round.
- Playdown Round: Monday, March 22 or Tuesday, March 23 at the higher seeds: No. 6 at No. 3, No. 5 at No. 4, times are TBD.
- Semifinals: Thursday, March 25 at the higher seeds: winner of No. 6 at No. 3 will play No. 2 and winner of No. 5 at No. 4 will play No. 1.
- Championship: Saturday, March 27 at the higher seed, times are TBD.
Division II/III Tournament
All five Division II/III teams will make the tournament and the top three seeds with receive a bye in the first round.
- Playdown Round: Monday, March 22 or Tuesday, March 23 at the higher seed: No. 5 at No. 4, times are TBD.
- Semifinals: Thursday, March 25 at the higher seeds, winner of No. 5 at No. 4 will play No. 1 and winner of No. 3 at No. 2, times are TBD.
- Championship game: Saturday, March 27 at the higher seed, times are TBD.
CCC
Language has been added stating that a consolation game will be held for teams that do not advance from round 1.
CCC North Tournament
All six CCC North teams will make the tournament and the top two seeds with receive a bye in the first round. The tournament will be held on the final week of the season.
- First Round: Monday, March 22 or Tuesday, March 23, will be held at the higher seed: No. 6 at No. 3, No. 5 at No. 4, times are TBD.
- Semifinals: Thursday, March 25, will be held at the higher seed: winner of No. 6 at No. 3 will play No. 2 and winner of No. 5 at No. 4 will play No. 1, times are TBD.
- Finals: Saturday, March 27, will be held at the higher seed: winner of the semifinals, times are TBD.
CCC South Tournament
The top six teams in the CCC South teams will make the tournament and the top two seeds with receive a bye in the first round. The tournament will be held on the final week of the season.
- First Round: Monday, March 22 or Tuesday, March 23, will be held at the higher seed: No. 6 at No. 3, No. 5 at No. 4, times are TBD.
- Semifinals: Thursday, March 25, will be held at the higher seed: winner of No. 6 at No. 3 will play No. 2 and winner of No. 5 at No. 4 will play No. 1, times are TBD.
- Finals: Saturday, March 27, will be held at the higher seed: winner of the semifinals, times are TBD.
CCC South Consolation Tournament
The bottom four teams in the CCC South teams will make the tournament. The tournament will be held on the final week of the season.
- Round Robin: A round robin format will be used to guarantee two games for each team.
- First Round: Monday, March 22 or Tuesday, March 23 at the higher seeds: No. 10 at No. 7, No. 9 at No. 8, times are TBD.
- First Round Consolation: Wednesday, March 24 at the higher seeds: loser of No. 10 at No. 7 vs Loser of No. 9 at No. 8, times are TBD.
- Final Round: Friday, March 26 at the higher seeds; winner of No. 10 at No. 7 will play winner of No. 9 at No. 8, times are TBD