2021 Girls Basketball Conference Championship Preview Capsules

DIVISION I

HAMDEN VS WILBUR CROSS

Vitals

When: Thursday, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, 7:15 p.m. Where: North Haven High School

North Haven High School Seeds/Records: No. 3 Wilbur Cross (12-1) vs No. 4 Hamden (11-3)

No. 3 Wilbur Cross (12-1) vs No. 4 Hamden (11-3) WATCH LIVE (NFHS Network)

Championship History

Hamden won the SCC title in 2019 and 2020 in its only appearances in championship games. …Wilbur Cross appeared in finals in 2004 and 2005 but has never won the tournament.

What to look for

Hamden is playing in the title game for the third-straight season under coach Amanda Forcucci with a different group of seniors leading each charge to the finals. This year it is senior captains Diamond White and Jalyn Roberts. The rest of the Dragons lineup is young with two juniors, two sophomores and four freshmen on the roster. …On the other side, Cross comes in with five seniors led by high-scoring guard April Artis and 6-foot-2 center Mykayla White. …Sophomore Jaylice Rosario has been the breakout star in the SCC this season with her ability to light up the scoreboard.

You should know

Hamden has won eight in-a-row including knocking off No. 1 seed Sheehan in the semifinals. Cross s riding a 10-game win streak since losing its only game to Sacred Heart Academy Feb. 16.

DIVISION II

SACRED HEART ACADEMY VS WEST HAVEN

Vitals

When: Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, 5:15 p.m. Where: North Haven High School

North Haven High School Seeds/Records: No. 2 West Haven (9-4) vs Sacred Heart Academy (13-1)

No. 2 West Haven (9-4) vs Sacred Heart Academy (13-1) WATCH LIVE

Championship History

Sacred Heart made its two title game appearances in 1995 and 1996, winning it all in 1996. West Haven has not played for a SCC championship.

What to look for

Sacred Heart does not have a senior on the roster, relying on juniors Carina Ciampi and Rosa Rizzitelli and sophomore Emma Kirck for the bulk of the points. …West Haven only has one senior on the roster and has been paced in scoring all season by sophomores Amani Abuhatab and Kassidy Carrano.

You should know

This is the first year the SCC has played two championship divisions. Sacred Heart defeated West Haven in their regular-season matchup 56-34 on Feb. 24.

POMPERAUG VS NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD

Vitals

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, 6:30 p.m. Where: Brookfield High School

Brookfield High School Seeds/Records: No. 1 Notre Dame (11-1) vs No. 2 Pomperaug (11-1)

No. 1 Notre Dame (11-1) vs No. 2 Pomperaug (11-1) WATCH LIVE

Championship History

Pomperaug has appeared in four SWC finals, finishing as runner-up in 2012 and winning it in 2006, 2007 and 2010. Notre Dame is the defending champions winning the 2020 title as well as a championship in 2016. They were runner-up in 2003, 2013, 2015 and 2018.

What to look for

Notre Dame has broken 70 points five times this season and been over 80 twice. …Since losing to Notre Dame opening night, Pomperaug has only allowed one opponent to reach 50 points. …Notre Dame is led by All-State junior Aizhanique Mayo but also has talent around her in fellow juniors Kayla Tilus and Taylor Gibbs and senior Mac Stone-Folmar, the 2020 finals MVP. …Pomperaug junior forward Megan Reilly has an array of post moves. She is surrounded by seniors Marina Lambiase, Sydney Lounsbury and Maddox Legg and sophomore Claudia Schneider who had 12 points in the SWC semifinal win over Kolbe Cathedral.

You should know

Notre Dame beat Pomperaug on opening night 65-46 and Pomperaug did not lose another game the rest of the season. Notre Dame’s lone loss came to Masuk but the team was without any varsity players.

RIDGEFIELD VS TRUMBULL

Vitals

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.



Saturday, 7 p.m. Where: Ridgefield High School



Ridgefield High School Seeds/Records: No. 3 Trumbull (13-2) vs No. 1 Ridgefield (15-0)



No. 3 Trumbull (13-2) vs No. 1 Ridgefield (15-0) WATCH LIVE

Championship History

Ridgefield is the defending champions, winning the 2020 title. The Tigers also won the FCIAC in 1992, 1996, and 2015. They were runner-up in 2011. Trumbull won the tournament in 2005, 2011, 2017 and 2018. The Eagles were runner-up in 1990, 2004, 2012 and 2013.

What to look for

These have been the two best teams in the FCIAC all season. Ridgefield beat Trumbull on opening night 47-40. …Since losing to Staples Feb. 25, Trumbull has won 10 straight. Since then, the Eagles have allowed only one team to reach 40 points and held three opponents under 20. …The Tigers have gone over 60 points seven times and held seven opponents under 30 and three under 20. …Seniors Katie Flynn of Ridgefield and Cassi Barbato of Trumbull are All-State caliber but not alone. …Both teams are loaded with upperclassmen including seniors Cali Stietzel, Kelly Chittenden and Faith Arnold of the Tigers and Grace Lesko and Julia Lindwall of the Eagles. Trumbull junior Emi Roberto has established herself as a true inside-outside scoring threat.

You should know

This is the eighth time since 2011 that either Ridgefield or Trumbull has played in the FCIAC title game. 2014 and 2016 were the only years one of the two did not make it the finals. Trumbull beat Ridgefield to win the 2011 title.