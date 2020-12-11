2021 football recruiting profiles: Wilton’s Matt Gulbin

This is part of our series on spotlighting the top football recruits in the state of Connecticut throughout the signing period. For the full list of football commitments in the state, check out our list here.

MATT GULBIN

Position: OG

Measurements: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds.

School: Wilton

Hometown: Wilton

Committed to: Wake Forest

Rankings: 247Sports: 3-star. Rivals 3-star. ESPN: 3-star / 6th in CT

Notables: In his junior year (2019), he helped Wilton rush for 1,285 yards on the ground and pass for 2,192 yards, leading the Warriors back to the CIAC playoffs for the first time since 1995. …He made 31 tackles, one sack and rushed for two touchdowns the same season. …Was named to the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register All-State First team in 2019, as well as the CHSCA Top 26 and the Walter Camp foundation second-team All-Connecticut.

Why you chose your school: “I think it was the culmination of a lot of things. I was looking for a really good school, and Wake’s one of the best academic institutions in the entire country. …I was looking to play football at the highest level and compete against the best players across the country, and in the ACC, I can do that. And I was looking for a good culture where I can develop as a player, but as a man and as a student, too.” — GULBIN

What fans should know: “I field calls pretty much every day from college coaches asking about Matt. He has the size; he has the smarts; he has the work ethic. Once these coaches see his tape — and tape doesn’t lie — they know he’s a top prospect.” — Wilton coach EJ DiNUNZIO